San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa racked up nine sacks during his NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year campaign in 2019. He has already surpassed that mark through 10 games this season. Bosa's 10 sacks are tied for the fifth-most in the NFL. Imagine the number he could have amassed if he wasn't being held so often by blockers doing whatever they can to prevent the dominating defender from getting to their quarterbacks. On Sunday, you saw it with Jacksonville's Jawaan Taylor holding onto Bosa, who still managed to reach rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

NFL ・ 3 DAYS AGO