N.O. provides payment assistance for eligible residents to prevent Entergy disconnects

Today, Entergy again, put the brakes on disconnecting customers amid billing problems while the city of New Orleans is offering assistance aimed to help some residents keep the lights on.

As Entergy resumed the pause on disconnecting customers’ service, the city announces it is providing outstanding utility payments for Emergency Rental Assistance Program applicants deemed eligible, by using funds provided by The U. S. Department of the Treasury.

A portion of the $23 million in the rental assistance program will be reallocated from the State to make payments on the accounts of as many as 14,000 rental assistance applicants the city said in a statement.

“It is never acceptable to allow people to go without utility services necessary for healthy environments, especially during this COVID-19 pandemic when resources are available to assist them,” said Mayor LaToya Cantrell. “We will continue to leverage dollars received from our state and federal partners to meet our people where they are, and I am thankful for the reallocation of funds from the State as they have recognized the overwhelming need and the City’s ability to get the funds out the door to the households most in need.”

The City of New Orleans began discussions with Entergy New Orleans on clearing outstanding accounts prior to Hurricane Ida.

“We are still working with Entergy to finalize the terms of the payments,” said Marjorianna Willman, Director of the Mayor’s Office of Housing Policy and Community Development. “All parties understand the importance of reaching this agreement, and that utility disconnection can lead to homelessness and evictions.”

For more information or to inquire about the status of individual accounts, contact Entergy’s Customer Service Department at 1(800) 368-3749 or via website at www.entergy-neworleans.com .