From 1991-1997, Gino Odjick played for the Vancouver Canucks. Despite only playing eight seasons, he is arguably one of the most liked players in franchise history. It does not matter if fans saw him play; those who follow the team know who Odjick is and the important role he played for the Canucks in the ’90s. He gave so much to this organization on and off the ice, and now it is time for the Canucks to pay tribute to his dedication by inducting him into the Ring of Honour.

