Factbox-To battle inflation, Biden targets supply chains, gas, meat packers

Like virtually everything else in America, the Consumer Price Index has been politicized. Last week, after the Labor Department announced that prices rose by 6.2 per cent in the twelve months to October, the biggest jump in thirty years, the Republican National Committee tweeted, “Bidenflation is hurting working Americans all over the country.” It’s abundantly clear that Republicans now see inflation as a winning issue going into next year’s midterm elections. “The entire Republican ecosystem is united on this fact because it’s a leading issue amongst voters,” one G.O.P. strategist told the Hill. Moreover, there are signs that the Republican strategy of pinning responsibility on the President is working. On Sunday, the Washington Post published a poll indicating that almost half (forty-eight per cent) of Americans believe that Biden deserves “a great deal” or “a good amount” of the blame for rising inflation.

BUSINESS ・ 11 DAYS AGO