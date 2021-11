Mark the dates December 14th and 15th. Over the past few months, Salehe Bembury has teased his cult-like fans with his upcoming collaboration with Crocs and left us wondering when they will actually release and be available for purchase. Bembury, former Vice President of Sneakers and Men’s Footwear at Versace, is a renowned designer in the sneaker industry and was behind some of the most successful YEEZY silhouettes. Most recently, the American designer has picked up his own collaboration with New Balance, and is working on launching his brand, Spunge. His name now carries substantial weight alone and attracts eager buyers to almost guarantee a sold-out product.

