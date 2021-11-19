ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

CVS will close 900 stores as it looks beyond traditional pharmacies

Press Democrat
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCVS will close about 300 stores a year in the next three years, the company said Thursday, as the pharmacy chain focuses on offering more health care services and expanding its digital services. The closures, which will affect about 9% of the company’s stores, are part of an effort...

www.pressdemocrat.com

benefitspro.com

CVS Health to close 900 stores

CVS Health has announced that it will close 300 stores each year for three years in response to changes in population and consumer buying patterns. The closures, which represent nearly one-tenth of its existing portfolio, will also help it to reduce store density in certain locations. At the same time,...
BUSINESS
omahanews.net

CVS to close 900 pharmacies, Dollar General to expand nationwide

WOONSOCKET, Rhode Island: Due to traditional pharmacies being on the decline, CVS, America's largest drug store chain, plans to close about ten percent of its stores nationwide. However, the one company well-positioned to take advantage of the closings is Dollar General, which has rapidly expanded throughout the United States over...
WOONSOCKET, RI
977wmoi.com

CVS Focusing on Digital Growth; Closing 900 Stores in Next 3 years

CVS says it’ll close 900 stores over the next three years. This move comes as CVS adjusts to shoppers who are buying more online. The drugstore chain said it will instead focus on digital growth and changing over its remaining stores to healthcare destinations. Store closures will begin in the spring of next year. CVS declined to report which of its locations are expected to shut down.
BUSINESS
Valley Morning Star

CVS to close 900 stores over next three years

CVS Pharmacy executives announced they intend to close 900 stores over the next three years, or about 9 percent of their total locations. CVS has 14 locations in the Rio Grande Valley, with five of those in Brownsville and two others in Harlingen. Single stores are located in McAllen, Edinburg, Mission, Weslaco, Elsa, San Juan and South Padre Island.
HARLINGEN, TX
CNN

CVS is closing 900 stores, and the big winner is Dollar General

New York (CNN Business) — CVS is heading in the wrong direction: Traditional pharmacies are on the decline, and America's largest drug store chain plans to close about one in 10 of its outdated locations. One company is particularly primed to take advantage — and it's not Walgreens or Rite Aid.
BUSINESS
The Staten Island Advance

CVS closing hundreds of stores. Will any Staten Island locations be shuttered?

STATEN ISLAND -- Shoppers are buying more products online and national retailers — grocery, convenience and personal-care businesses included — are reacting to those habits. CVS Health recently announced that the company will close more than 900 stores over the next three years, shifting its efforts to digital growth and turning its stores into destinations that will offer a range of health-care services, from flu shots to diagnostic tests.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

CVS To Close 900 Stores: How Many Locations on the Seacoast?

CVS has announced plans to close 900 stores across the country over the next three years, as part of a review of its retail business. CVS President and CEO Karen S. Lynch said while retail stores are fundamental to the pharmacy chain's strategy, the company is responding to consumer buying patterns and future health needs in order to make sure it has "the right kinds of stores in the right locations."
BUSINESS
Z107.3

CVS Latest Drugstore To Announce Plan To Close Hundreds Of Stores

CVS Health announced this week, its plan to make some major changes to the way they do things. Part of this plan includes the staggered closing of 900 of their stores, nationwide, over the next 3 years. In a press release, highlighting new members of leadership at CVS, the company...
RETAIL
Talk 1340

Are Any CVS Pharmacy Locations in Lubbock About to Close?

CVS announced November 18th that they're closing around 900 stores in the next three years due to "consumer buying patterns." This means nearly 10 percent of CVS' footprint is closing down. This will not only affect tons of people's jobs, but also cost the company around $1 billion dollars. While they haven't released the exact stores that will be closing, the store did say they want the "right kinds of stores in the right locations for consumers and for the business."
LUBBOCK, TX
Dealerscope

CVS to Close 900 Brick-and-Mortar Stores

THE DAILY SCOPE, 11/18/21: If the proliferation of drugstores on nearly every other corner gets you down, then you’ll be happy to know that CVS will be closing 900 locations over the next three years. It’s part of parent company CVS Health’s strategy to transform its brick-and-mortar retail stores from being merely pharmacies that also sell sundries, consumer packaged goods, groceries, batteries, chargers, cables, cameras, and other small electronics into bonafide medical health facilities. Remaining stores will be reimagined and redesigned as HealthHUBs where consumers can see their primary care physicians and mental health specialists and get diagnostic tests. Suddenly Abbott President and CEO Robert Ford’s keynote at CES 2022 doesn’t seem so out of place, because a big part of retail’s future will also be healthcare. It’ll be interesting to see how CVS implements self-check-out style technology for diagnostics—that only seems like a matter of time as increasingly telemedicine-savvy consumers learn how to interface with remote doctors.
BUSINESS
Fast Company

CVS will close 900 stores, turn hundreds more into doctors’ offices

The relentless culling of brick-and-mortar retail continues: On Thursday, drugstore megachain CVS revealed it will close 900 locations over the next three years. The closures, the first of which are scheduled for spring 2022, amount to 300 per year, totaling roughly 9% of CVS’s 10,000 stores nationwide. In the future, the company said it will divide stores into three formats: (1) The traditional drugstore and pharmacy selling everything from potato chips to shampoo, (2) a pharmacy-focused “Health Hub,” and (3) a primary-care doctor’s office.
HEALTH
WestfairOnline

CVS to close 900 stores, make retail revisions

CVS, which has approximately 10,000 retail and pharmacy stores, plans to close about 900 of them over the next three years. Although the company did not release a list of the locations to be shuttered, it did indicate that communities in which there are multiple stores in fairly close proximity to each other likely would be targeted.
WOONSOCKET, RI
WFMZ-TV Online

CVS to close 900 stores across the country

Drugstore giant CVS is closing 900 stores across the country over the next three years. That's about 10 percent of its stores. The company says it's making the move as a result of changing "consumer buying patterns." A list of locations that are shutting down hasn't been released, but the...
BUSINESS
Minnesota Reformer

CVS sometimes forces people to use its pharmacies. Now the Supreme Court will weigh in

It’s a practice long complained of. CVS Health and other massive corporations often use their pharmacy middleman subsidiaries to force people to get the most expensive class of drugs from the businesses’ own mail-order pharmacies. Some call the practice “patient steering.” CVS and companies such as UnitedHealth and ExpressScripts/Cigna say the arrangements save patients money. […] The post CVS sometimes forces people to use its pharmacies. Now the Supreme Court will weigh in appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
ECONOMY

