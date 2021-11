COVID-19 has had a noticeable impact on medical assistance services through Morrison County Social Services during the past two years. Both phone calls and documents received within the health care unit went down in 2020 and declined even further in 2021. In 2019, prior to the pandemic, they received 6,212 calls; or an average of 517 per month. That dropped to 4,331 total calls — 361 per month — in 2020. Through September 2021, there were 2,378 total calls; about 264 per month.

MORRISON COUNTY, MN ・ 4 HOURS AGO