MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Medical health experts are saying to enjoy your Thanksgiving dinner, but to keep in mind COVID is still lingering. “People should not be paranoid. We should be able to celebrate the holidays with some degree of safety. You can hug your family members, but preferably do it outdoors if they are not part of your bubble,” said Dr. Aileen Marty, an infectious disease specialist. The CDC says the focus should be on four risk-reduction techniques: Celebrating Outdoors Getting Your Vaccines And Boosters Testing To Prevent Transmissions Being Extra Vigilant “So my guidance is really keeping in mind those four criteria. Based on those four...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO