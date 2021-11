OnePlus is expected to release a new line of flagship phones within the first few months of next year (the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro arrived in March 2021, for example), and we’ve already seen hints of what it could look like. The first credible renders were leaked earlier this month, showing off a new design for the rear camera array, but not much else. Now we have more renders to look at, including our first look at the front of the phone.

CELL PHONES ・ 11 DAYS AGO