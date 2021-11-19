On a episode of Making It Grow show Christa Gonzalez, director of Culinary Medicine for the U S C School of Medicine, Columbia, and Ellie Lane, a member of Clemson’s Rural Health Team, told us about Food Share. This program helps people access fresh healthy food, which has become challenging as people have lost their jobs, given up work to care for children, and faced difficulties shopping safely. Every two weeks, people get a box of fresh food, much of it from local farms. The price is discounted for SNAP recipients– a twenty-pound box is super affordable at ten dollars. All of this is to improve health – diabetes and high blood pressure affect huge numbers of South Carolinians – so each box includes recipes for a healthier lifestyle – and the one we cooked was so good I’ve made it three times since then.
Living on my own has given a whole new meaning to the term “food freedom.”. I get to pick what recipes I make, I get to do my own grocery shopping and lately, I’ve been trying to expand my culinary horizons. Here’s what I’ve landed on: chickpeas. Also known by...
Animal lovers are always looking for ethical and sustainable foods for their beloved pets, which is exactly what 'Hill's' and 'Bond' are teaming up to achieve with their prototype line of fermented pet foods. This new venture involves lab-cultured ingredients and one single protein sample from the blood of a...
Spencer & Sophia Rascoff, the father-daughter duo who created Recon Food, share the inspiration behind the app, how it brings together novice and experience foodies alike and how it serves as another positive social media platform for families and friends to connect. Users can either take photos of their restaurant...
Satisfying both our stress and our stomachs was exactly Vanderbilt Campus Dining’s goal when they launched a new program to bring food trucks to campus daily for lunch and dinner. Whether you’re at Branscomb Quad or the Ingram Commons, you’re bound to find tasty and unique cuisine only a meal swipe (and maybe a short line) away. In this series, we’ll be reviewing the various visiting trucks—and providing mouth-watering photos, because our phones always eat first. Duh.
Our best essays on food and eating from the past forty-six years! From a food anthropologist’s early love affair with Chinese cuisine to the farmers’ protests in India, the pieces in this list consider food from political, cultural, and economic perspectives. We hope you’re not too hungry, as this week’s...
Therese Trantow’s hand flew across the cutting board as she diced up an onion. On the other side of the table, a pile of bright red bell peppers waited to be thrown into the mix. Trantow emptied the vegetables into a pan where they sizzled to perfection. Soon other class...
FOOD DRIVE – Students from West Seneca West Middle’s Builders Club held a Friendsgiving Food Drive last week. Students and staff donated food items to the Kiwanis Club, which distributed the food to local families in need. Pictured from left: Samantha Croglio, Margaret Drzymala, Jayden Winters, Madelyn Reisch, Gabriella Rupert, and Emma Jarmusz. Missing from picture: Mary Staffeldt and Jacob […]
Today, Thanksgiving tables typically feature side dishes like mashed potatoes and mac and cheese. Once-popular options like Jell-O salads and hot Dr. Pepper are no longer part of the celebrations. However, some people still like to make dishes like ambrosia salad for nostalgia's sake. Thanksgiving celebrations revolve around food, but...
Last week, while thinking about a particularly unimpressive turducken my family made one year, I asked what foods should be forever banned from the Thanksgiving dinner table. Quite the provocative question, considering holiday gatherings—and the food therein—is laden with childhood memories, nostalgia, and sentimental attachment. While some earnest readers pointed out that all food matters, many delivered the strong opinions we were hoping for—and we’ve rounded up the best responses here.
As Thanksgiving grows near, now is the time to very nicely make requests to whoever is preparing your Thanksgiving feast. But what do people want for dessert? After all, while the turkey and cranberry sauce will be featured food, it's the dessert that lingers afterward. Mashed decided to find out...
When I was a kid, the bottom drawer under the oven was the broiler. It had a broiler pan and that is where we would cook a steak or toast the marshmallows on the sweet potatoes. Today, most ovens have a drawer under the oven, but it's not a broiler....
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Whether you’re making it yourself or your grandmother is sending you home with it, this Thanksgiving you’re sure to have plenty of leftover turkey. Here are ten recipes you can try out to make sure you get the most out of the meat of this year’s celebrations. Leftover Turkey Stew This […]
