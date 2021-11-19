ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man with AR-15 outside Rittenhouse trial is a fired Ferguson police officer, he says

By Timothy Bella, Kim Bellware
Seattle Times
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man who has been carrying an AR-15 outside the courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., while the jury deliberates in the Kyle Rittenhouse murder trial identified himself as a former police officer in Ferguson, Mo., where he joined the department after the fatal police shooting of Michael Brown in August...

www.seattletimes.com

