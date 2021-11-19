ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Stephen Port murders: senior police officer apologises to victims’ families

The Guardian
The Guardian
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28GYqg_0d1xqM6J00
Stephen Port’s victims (clockwise from top left) Daniel Whitworth, Jack Taylor, Gabriel Kovari and Anthony Walgate.

One of England’s most senior police officers has apologised to the families of the serial killer Stephen Port’s victims over a “serious failure of policing” in investigating a string of murders in London’s gay community in 2014 and 2015.

The deputy assistant commissioner Stuart Cundy said he was “deeply sorry” there were a number of opportunities missed to arrest Port, saying it was “quite astonishing” some officers did not follow instructions to get evidence in the case. He said things were “quite different now” within the police.

Cundy was not in the Metropolitan police service (MPS) during the 16-month period when Port committed the murders but led a review of the investigations into the deaths of his victims, who were all young gay men, in Barking, east London.

Giving evidence on Friday at inquests examining whether police properly investigated the deaths, Cundy said: “Every single one of you absolutely had a right to expect a professional investigation to the standards all of us expected. It’s fair to say those standards weren’t met.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1T6cco_0d1xqM6J00
Stuart Cundy arrives to give evidence on Friday. Photograph: Yui Mok/PA

Inquest jurors heard Cundy’s review highlighted concerns over the quality of the initial investigations into the deaths of Anthony Walgate, Gabriel Kovari, Daniel Whitworth and Jack Taylor. The review found police ignored intelligence, including from the victims’ families and friends, and that the Met’s murder squad turned down requests from borough officers to take over the investigations.

The review also identified a lack of understanding of the use of the drug GHB – fatal doses of which Port gave to his victims – and a failure to properly engage with the LGBTQ+ community. Cundy said efforts had been made to better understand new and emerging drugs and usage patterns since the murders.

The inquests further heard that there were substantial delays in analysing evidence on Port’s laptop, which was seized after his initial arrest over Walgate’s death.

Cundy said the means of checking intelligence on a suspect were “immeasurably different” now. But he added: “When you hear things that didn’t happen when people have been told to do something, [it is] quite astonishing from my view that they weren’t done.”

The jury previously heard evidence that the local policing team was overworked due to cuts following the 2010 government spending review and did not have the specialist officers to investigate homicides.

Port, 46, a former escort and bus depot chef, will spend the rest of his life in prison after being given a whole-life jail sentence for murdering Walgate, 23, Kovari, 22, Whitworth, 21, and Taylor, 25.

The inquests continue.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Four teenagers guilty of murdering 15-year-old Keon Lincoln

A 14-year-old boy and three other teenagers have been found guilty of murdering the schoolboy Keon Lincoln, who was shot and stabbed outside his home in January. Jurors returned a guilty verdict against the 14-year-old from Birmingham, as well as a youth aged 16 from Walsall, who was caught on CCTV armed with a large knife as Keon was attacked near his home in Handsworth.
PUBLIC SAFETY
International Business Times

Mother Of Woman Whose Body Was Raped In Mortuary By Necrophile Speaks Out

A U.K. mother was arrested after she took a knife and rushed to a London police station to "punish" the necrophile who raped the body of her daughter. David Fuller, 67, pleaded guilty last week to killing Wendy Knell, 25, and Caroline Pierce, 20, in separate attacks in Tunbridge Wells, Kent, nearly 35 years ago. He also admitted 44 charges in relation to necrophilia involving women and girls aged between 9 and 100 in morgues in Sussex and Kent.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Port
The Independent

Boy who stabbed friend more than 70 times was thrown out of primary school for knife threat

A teenage boy who stabbed his friend more than 70 times and tried to behead him had been reportedly expelled from school at the age of 10 after threatening a girl with a knife.Marcel Grzeszcz, 15, was convicted of murdering Roberts Buncis on 12 December last year, two days before the victim’s 13th birthday.It has since emerged that he was expelled after he had taken a knife into St Nicholas Primary School in Boston, Lincolnshire, and threatened a girl with it.A mother who used to take Roberts to school with her children told The Sun: “It’s not his first incident...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fox News

Tennessee Gangster Disciples member known as ‘Creeper da Reeper’ convicted of killing murder witness

A gang enforcer and hitman who shot and killed a witness was convicted Wednesday of several offenses, including racketeering, the Justice Department said. Brandon Durell Hardison, who went by "Creep" and "Creeper da Reeper," was found guilty by a federal jury of Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO) conspiracy, murder in aid of racketeering, causing death through the use of a firearm, murder of a witness to prevent communication to a law enforcement official regarding a federal offense, and assault resulting in serious bodily injury in aid of racketeering.
TENNESSEE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Police#The Murders#Serial Killer#Mps
International Business Times

Man Arrested For Raping 2 Minor Sisters, Impregnating 16-Year-Old

A 35-year-old man in Delta State, Nigeria, has been arrested for raping two minor sisters and impregnating one of them, authorities said. The suspect was identified as Jude Nduka, a resident of Obi Onuwe Street behind Kowen Plaza, Asaba. He is accused of raping a 16-year-old girl and her 13-year-old sister, whose names were not disclosed in a police release obtained by Sahara Reporters.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Cassidy Rainwater: Police chief reveals woman’s flesh was found in freezer after calling on online sleuths to stop commenting on case

Details about the death of a 33-year-old woman whose remains were discovered in a freezer have been revealed, a month after authorities asked online sleuths to stop speculating about her disappearance. According to authorities in Missouri, Cassidy Rainwater went missing in late July and was kidnapped and allegedly caged by two men who were charged for her murder on Wednesday.Dallas County authorities said James Phelps and Timothy Norton kidnapped Ms Rainwater around the time of her disappearance, allegedly forcing her into a cage. Photos from FBI investigators that were included in court documents on Wednesday also showed her dismembered and semi-naked...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Man given life sentence for Reading stabbing over prank

A man has been given a life sentence for murdering a 24-year-old on Valentine's Day over prank texts. Yannick Cupido died from a fatal stab wound in Reading in the early hours of 14 February. O'Neal Joseph, 28 and of Amersham Road, Caversham, was found guilty of murder after stabbing...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Danyal Hussein: Teenage Satanist sentenced to life in prison for murder of sisters in Wembley

The teenage Satanist who murdered two sisters in Wembley last year has been sentenced to life in jail with a minimum period of 35 years. Danyal Hussein, 19, fatally stabbed Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman in June 2020 as they celebrated a birthday in Fryent Country Park in North London.Mr Hussein had written a “blood pact” with a demon before the attack, in which he agreed to kill women in return for winning the lottery. Sentencing Hussein, Ms Justice Whipple told the court: “You had found these two women, you were a stranger to them, you surprised them, you terrified...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS DFW

Mesquite Police Arrest Four For Capital Murder, ID Victim

MESQUITE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Mesquite Police have arrested four suspects involved in the October murder of a man identified as 19-year-old Daniel Mathis of Dallas. 19-year-old Rashaud Holmes, also of Dallas, is the latest to be taken into custody for the crime. The other three, Donterious Lockhart, 18, Timothy Johnson, 19, and Nicholas Mayberry, 20, were all arrested on or before November 10 and charged with capital murder according to Mesquite Police officials. All four suspects are being held in the Dallas County jail. On October 27 at about 10:51 p.m., Mesquite Police Officers responded to a shooting call in the 2000 block of Cantura Drive in Mesquite. They found Mathis on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to a local hospital in serious condition, but later passed away as a result of his wounds.  
MESQUITE, TX
Bakersfield Californian

Life sentence shortened to 13 years for man convicted of murdering wife

A man once serving 15 years to life in prison for murder was re-sentenced Wednesday to 13 years, including time already served. Jorge Luis Aceves-Cortez was convicted of second-degree murder in 2015 for killing his wife, Maria Cortes. The 5th District Court of Appeals vacated this decision in 2018. The...
KERN COUNTY, CA
WSAZ

Police release name of victim in murder investigation

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Huntington Police Department has released the name of the victim in a deadly shooting that happened Saturday. According to HPD, patrol officers found Jason Ellis, 38, of Huntington laying on a front porch of a home with life-threatening injuries. The department says the patrol officers...
HUNTINGTON, WV
hngn.com

Iowa Resident Found Guilty of Murder; Victim's Family Wants Him Charged With Hate Crime

An Iowa man is awaiting his sentencing on Dec. 13 after he was charged with first-degree murder. According to reports, Steven Vogel killed Michael Williams, a black man whose body was found in a ditch. After his murder, Vogel reportedly wrapped Williams' body in cloth and plastic before asking help from other people to throw the remains in a ditch. Firefighters patrolling the area were the ones that found Williams' body.
IOWA STATE
The Guardian

The Guardian

63K+
Followers
34K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy