Ex-Colorado House speaker appointed regional EPA head

SFGate
 7 days ago

DENVER (AP) — President Joe Biden has appointed former Colorado House Speaker KC Becker as regional director of the Environmental Protection Agency. The Colorado Sun reports that Becker's appointment was announced Thursday by the White House. Becker, an environmental...

www.sfgate.com

KFYR-TV

Former Speaker of the House to pursue governorship

PIERRE, S.D. - Former South Dakota Speaker of the House and current State Representative Steve Haugaard (R-Sioux Falls) will run for South Dakota Governor in 2022. Haugaard filed Friday to pursue the office, the same day that Governor Kristi Noem officially announced she would be running for re-election in 2022.
Washington Times

Virginia Republicans elect leadership team, House speaker

RICHMOND — Virginia House Republicans on Sunday unanimously elected their leadership team for the upcoming legislative session, nominating Del. Todd Gilbert to serve as House speaker. The vote came nearly two weeks after Republicans flipped the Democratic-held offices of governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general in a red surge. Republicans...
Bay News 9

EPA head Regan gets firsthand glimpse of failing infrastructure in tour of the South

Michael Regan, administrator for the Environmental Protection Agency, kicked off a five-day “Journey to Justice” tour of the Southern United States on Monday. The trip is meant to highlight communities that have long suffered from environmental racism, an issue President Joe Biden hopes to address, in part, with funding from his $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill.
SFGate

Former House speaker hired as a lobbyist for Lifespan

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Former Rhode Island House Speaker Nicholas Mattiello has been hired to work as a lobbyist for the state’s largest hospital system. Lifespan hired Mattiello, a Cranston Democrat. The House speaker is considered one of the most powerful offices in the state due to the chamber’s control of the state budget process.
wfxrtv.com

Todd Gilbert nominated as speaker of Virginia House of Delegates

RICHMOND, Va. (AP/WFXR) — Virginia House Republicans have unanimously elected their leadership team for the upcoming legislative session, nominating Del. Todd Gilbert (R-15th District) to serve as House speaker. The vote came nearly two weeks after Republicans flipped at least five seats in the House and appear poised to take...
Colorado Daily

Biden taps Boulder’s KC Becker to head EPA’s mountain, plains region

President Joe Biden has chosen Boulder’s KC Becker, the recent speaker of the Colorado House of Representatives, for a top job in the Environmental Protection Agency. In a news release Thursday, the White House announced Biden intends to appoint Becker to be administrator of the EPA’s Region 8, which covers Colorado, Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, Utah, Wyoming, and 28 Tribal Nations.
akhouse.org

Speaker Stutes announces her appointments to Alaska Marine Highway Operations Board

JUNEAU — Speaker Louise Stutes today announced her appointment of Shirley Marquardt and Wanetta Ayers to the Alaska Marine Highway Operations Board. The board was established through the passage of House Bill 63, which was introduced by Speaker Stutes last session. This nine-member board, along with other elements of the bill, were designed to improve the Alaska Marine Highway System’s (AMHS) short and long-term planning, accountability, and increase efficiency with the goal of providing robust, year-round service to all of the communities served by AMHS.
bloomberglaw.com

Regional EPA Bosses Named for New York, Southeast, and Mountain West

The Biden administration on Thursday unveiled plans to name the leaders of the EPA’s regional offices in New York, Atlanta, and Denver. Environmental lawyer Lisa Garcia will become the administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency’s Region 2, which spans New York, New Jersey, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and eight tribal nations.
bizjournals

EPA expands Colorado areas of ozone concern following environmental groups' court victory

Environmental groups sued to get the exclusion of northern Weld County reversed. Here's what their victory means. © 2021 American City Business Journals. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 1/1/21) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement (updated 7/20/21). The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of American City Business Journals.
Daily Montanan

State moves to dismiss challenge to bill restricting campus organizing

The state of Montana is moving to dismiss a federal court challenge to a law passed this year limiting on-campus political organizing in part due to a printing error in the original complaint, according to legal filings last week. The office of Attorney General Austin Knudsen, which represents the Montana Secretary of State and Commissioner […] The post State moves to dismiss challenge to bill restricting campus organizing appeared first on Daily Montanan.
NBCMontana

Biden reverses course on OSHA vaccine mandate

MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen announced the Biden administration reversed course and suspended its implementation of the Occupational Safety and Health Administration COVID-19 vaccine mandate for private employers after previously telling businesses they should proceed despite a court-ordered pause. Knudsen and other attorneys general sued the government...
Union Leader

Governor: Record-high COVID hospitalizations lead to executive order

CONCORD — Following a second straight day of record COVID-19 hospitalizations, Gov. Chris Sununu signed an executive order to let hospitals exceed their licensed bed limits. The order will permit hospitals to create “internal surge centers” on the hospital campus to have more available beds even as these health care providers confront a chronic workforce shortage.
CONCORD, NH
setexasrecord.com

Peter Vogel Appointed to Texas Work Group on Blockchain Matters by Texas Speaker of the House

Foley & Lardner LLP issued the following announcement on Nov. 17. Foley & Lardner LLP Of Counsel Peter Vogel was appointed to the Texas Work Group on Blockchain Matters by Texas Speaker of the House Dade Phelan on November 10, 2021. Vogel was appointed to the Work Group for his knowledge and experience in blockchain technology, including his work for the Texas Blockchain Council and working with the Texas legislature in the 2021 session on Article 12 of the Texas Uniform Commercial Code which addresses digital assets such as cryptocurrency. The Work Group is tasked with developing a master plan for the expansion of the blockchain industry in Texas and recommending policies and state investments in connection with blockchain technology.
CBS Boston

Gov. Charlie Baker Says Biden’s Air Travel Restrictions Are ‘The Right Move’

BOSTON (CBS) – Gov. Charlie Baker tweeted out that he supports President Joe Biden’s decision to restrict air travel from southern Africa due to a new COVID-19 variant Omicron, calling it “the right move” on Friday. This is the right move until the medical community can learn more about this new variant. Getting a vaccine and a booster remains the best way to keep you and your family safe. https://t.co/Xjtyd4p3oe — Charlie Baker (@MassGovernor) November 26, 2021 On Friday, President Joe Biden restricted air travel from South Africa and seven other countries, which is to take effect on Nov. 29. In a statement released by the White House, he also urged Americans to get vaccinated or, if they are vaccinated, to get a booster shot. Biden tweeted that the restrictions are precautionary until there is more information. In his tweet, Baker also urged people to get vaccinated or to get a booster shot.
WAAY-TV

State prosecutors argue against early release for ex-House speaker Hubbard

State prosecutors released mountains of new evidence and revelations as they oppose an early release for a former speaker of the Alabama House of Representatives. Mike Hubbard is in prison for a felony ethics conviction and has recently requested getting out early. He said he was "sincerely sorry" and that he took responsibility for his mistakes.
WWLP

Mariano plans to seek another term as House Speaker

As candidates start to shift into campaign mode for 2022, House Speaker Ronald Mariano said that he intends to stick around for another term in one of the most powerful posts in state government.

