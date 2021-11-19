Looking for the First

For a paper in PLOS One, researchers at Weill Cornell Medicine and elsewhere consider the relationship between SARS-CoV-2 viral load and COVID-19 mortality rates in New York City during the first pandemic wave. The team used RT-PCR test cycle threshold values to estimate viral load over time in more than 6,900 individuals who sought COVID-19 treatment in emergency departments at half a dozen NYC hospitals from mid-March to mid-May of 2020. There, the authors saw higher-than-usual viral loads in hospitalized patients with enhanced mortality, while both viral loads and mortality rates waned by May. "If our findings are confirmed in other studies, the identification of increasing viral load among hospitalized patients could potentially be used as an early warning signal for an impending increase in severe cases of COVID-19 and thus inform decisions regarding closures of businesses and schools and allocation of resources for hospitals," the authors suggest. "Conversely, identification of declining viral loads among hospitalized patients could potentially be used to help guide re-openings."

