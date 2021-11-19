ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food Safety

Whole Onion Recall Expanded To Include New Products Due To Salmonella Concerns

By Zak Failla
 7 days ago
An ongoing recall of whole onions has been expanded as two more produce brands issued alerts due to potential concerns of a salmonella outbreak.

Potandon Produce and Alsum Farms Produce Inc. have become the latest to announce a recall of onions that have been linked to an outbreak of salmonella that has left hundreds ill.

The Potandon Produce recall includes Green Giant 3- and 5-pound bags of whole yellow onions and 2-pound bags of whole white onions shipped between Thursday, July 15 and Sunday, Aug. 22.

Officials said that the Alsum Farms and Produce recall includes fresh whole yellow onions in 3- and 5-pound bags and 50-pound cartons and fresh whole white and red onions in 2-pound bags

The recalled onions were labeled “Produce of Mexico” and no other Alsum Farms and Produce products were affected.

All of the recalled onions were supplied by ProSource Produce LLC and Keeler Family Farms and imported from the state of Chihuahua, Mexico over the summer.

To date, nearly 900 illnesses have been reported, including more than 180 hospitalizations, though no deaths have been reported as a result of consuming the products.

“The health and safety of our customers is our top priority," Heidi Randall, COO of Alsum Farms & Produce, said in a statement. "We advise consumers to check their home pantries for any recalled product remaining to minimize even the slightest risk to public health."

Consumption of food contaminated with salmonella can cause salmonellosis, one of the most common bacterial foodborne illnesses. The most common symptoms of salmonellosis are diarrhea, abdominal cramps, and fever within 12 to 72 hours after eating the contaminated product. The illness usually lasts four to seven days.

Most people recover without treatment. In some persons, however, diarrhea may be so severe that the patient needs to be hospitalized. Older adults, infants, and persons with weakened immune systems are more likely to develop a severe illness.

Westport, CT
