Public Health

Facing surge, Austria will mandate COVID-19 shots, lock down

Rocky Mount Telegram
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVIENNA (AP) — Austria announced a national lockdown and a plan to mandate vaccinations as coronavirus infections hit a record high Friday, forcing the government to walk back promises that strict shutdowns were a thing of the past. While the scope of the proposed mandate was unclear, a blanket...

www.rockymounttelegram.com

Reuters

U.S. issues 'Do Not Travel' COVID-19 warning for Germany, Denmark

WASHINGTON, Nov 22 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the State Department on Monday advised against travel to Germany and Denmark because of a rising number of COVID-19 cases in those countries. The CDC elevated its travel recommendation to "Level Four: Very High" for...
TRAVEL
Person
Sebastian Kurz
The Independent

Cases soar but Swiss eschew lockdown as COVID law vote looms

Like many others in Europe Switzerland is facing a steep rise in coronavirus cases. But its federal government, unlike others, hasn’t responded with new restrictive measures. Analysts say it doesn't want to stir up more opposition to its anti-COVID-19 policies, which face a crucial test at the ballot box this weekend as critics have grown increasingly loud. On Sunday, as part of the country’s regular referendums, Swiss voters will cast ballots about the so-called “COVID-19 law” that has unlocked billions of Swiss francs (dollars) in aid for workers and businesses hit by the pandemic. The law has also...
PUBLIC HEALTH
#Mandates#Upper Austria#Covid 19#Ap#Western European
Rocky Mount Telegram

France, Britain spiral into crisis in wake of migrant deaths

CALAIS, France (AP) — The already fractious relationship between France and Britain spiralled further downward into anger and incomprehension Friday, with the two erstwhile European partners at loggerheads about how to stop migrants from embarking on dangerous crossings of the English Channel that killed at least 27 people in a sinking this week.
IMMIGRATION
AFP

US, Canada restrict travel from southern Africa as new variant sparks concern

The United States, Brazil, Canada, and Saudi Arabia became the latest countries Friday to restrict travel from southern Africa, where a new Covid strain labelled a "variant of concern" has been discovered in a potentially heavy blow to the world's efforts to end the coronavirus pandemic. The World Health Organization said the new variant is more infectious than the dominant, highly transmissible Delta strain, and renamed this B.1.1.529 strain of Covid-19 as Omicron. It has reached Europe with one confirmed case in Belgium after being found in South Africa, Botswana and then in Hong Kong. Anxious tourists in Johannesburg rushed to the airport to catch a last flight out as nations across the globe started shutting their doors, while many worried the new variant could be more resistant to vaccines.
WORLD
Country
France
Health
Place
Europe
Place
Berlin, DE
Public Health
Coronavirus
Rocky Mount Telegram

German parties reach deal for government to end Merkel era

BERLIN (AP) — Germany's would-be governing parties vowed Wednesday to modernize Europe’s biggest economy and step up efforts against climate change as they announced an agreement that leaves center-left leader Olaf Scholz poised to replace longtime Chancellor Angela Merkel within weeks. The coalition will shift Germany's leadership a bit to...
POLITICS
KTLA

New coronavirus variant, omicron, emerges in southern Africa, prompting travel restrictions

Nearly two years into the COVID-19 pandemic, the world raced Friday to contain a new coronavirus variant potentially more dangerous than the one that has fueled relentless waves of infection on nearly every continent. A World Health Organization panel named the variant “omicron” and classified it as a highly transmissible virus of concern, the same category that includes the […]
TRAVEL
KRON4 News

New COVID variant ‘omicron’ is highly transmissible, WHO says

BRUSSELS (AP) — Nearly two years into the COVID-19 pandemic, the world raced Friday to contain a new coronavirus variant potentially more dangerous than the one that has fueled relentless waves of infection on nearly every continent. A World Health Organization panel named the variant “omicron” and classified it as a highly transmissible virus of concern, […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Sweden's PM-elect resigns hours after being appointed

Sweden's Prime Minister-elect Magdalena Andersson on Wednesday handed in her resignation hours after being appointed by parliament, after her budget failed to pass and the junior Green Party quit the coalition government. While her stint was unexpectedly brief, Andersson made history by becoming the first woman elected to the post of prime minister in Sweden -- she was to formally take over on Friday. The 54-year-old economist who has served as finance minister for the past seven years said she hoped to be elected to the position again soon as the head of a minority government made up of only the Social Democrats. "There is a constitutional practice that a coalition government should resign when one party quits," Andersson, a Social Democrat, told reporters.
EUROPE
Boston

What is this new COVID variant in South Africa?

LONDON (AP) — WHAT IS THIS NEW COVID-19 VARIANT IN SOUTH AFRICA?. South African scientists have identified a new version of the coronavirus this week that they say is behind a recent spike in COVID-19 infections in Gauteng, the country’s most populous province. It’s unclear where the new variant actually arose, but it was first detected by scientists in South Africa and has also been seen in travelers to Belgium, Botswana, Hong Kong and Israel.
PUBLIC HEALTH

