Authorities seek 40-year-old man who went missing in Whittier area

Authorities Thursday sought the public’s help to find a man who went missing in the Whittier area.

David Tetzopa, 40, was last seen on Tuesday about 1:30 a.m. in the 9000 block of Colima Road, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Tetzopa is Hispanic, 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighs 180 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. He is missing part of his right index finger. He was wearing a burgundy T-shirt, blue jeans and black shoes.

Anyone knowing his whereabouts was urged to call the sheriff’s Missing Persons Detail at 323-890-5500.