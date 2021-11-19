ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whittier, CA

Authorities seek 40-year-old man who went missing in Whittier area

By City News Service Inc.
 7 days ago

Authorities Thursday sought the public’s help to find a man who went missing in the Whittier area.

David Tetzopa, 40, was last seen on Tuesday about 1:30 a.m. in the 9000 block of Colima Road, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Tetzopa is Hispanic, 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighs 180 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. He is missing part of his right index finger. He was wearing a burgundy T-shirt, blue jeans and black shoes.

Anyone knowing his whereabouts was urged to call the sheriff’s Missing Persons Detail at 323-890-5500.

ABOUT

HeySoCal is here to change the way you engage with local news. HeySoCal is an evolution. Built on 25 years of experience in community coverage, the publication carries its years well, informing game-changing editorial efforts with the trained eye of a newsroom that’s been here the whole time. We are passionate, we are loud, and we are more than ready to bring excellent and accessible hyper-local news to the Southland. Our company started with one newspaper in 1996 and has since grown to 28 local newspapers serving over 200 communities. We deliver complete local news coverage and fresh feature perspectives from Santa Monica to the San Gabriel Valley and Long Beach to the San Fernando Valley.

 https://heysocal.com/

