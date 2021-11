Congratulations to Salem State Alumni, Marta Garcia, who was recently awarded 2022 Massachusetts Teacher of the Year! Garcia previously participated in the Master of Arts in Teaching (MAT) English to Speakers of Other Languages (MATESOL) program at Salem State. This is now Garcia’s 15th year of teaching in Salem, she has previously taught at Bentley Academy as well as Bowditch Elementary, and is now teaching at Witchcraft Heights Elementary School. She teaches all levels of elementary school but this year she is teaching third and fifth grade classes specifically focused on teaching multilingual students. The CRCA was able to speak with Garcia about her career in a brief interview.

SALEM, MA ・ 9 DAYS AGO