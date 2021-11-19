Views of the Beaver Full Moon partial lunar eclipse from Iowa

A few Iowans set their alarms for early this morning to see the maximum of the partial lunar eclipse over Iowa. Here is a collection of their pictures.



Friday’s partial lunar eclipse is the longest since since Feb 16, 1356 (665 years, 9 months, 2 days) and until Jun 10, 2579 (557 years, 6 months, 21 days). Worth noting that Friday’s partial eclipse is

1.2 minutes longer than the partial portion of the total lunar eclipse on Nov 8, 2022 (total is 84.9 minutes)

11.4 minutes shorter than the partial portion of the total lunar eclipse on May 16, 2022 (total is 85 minutes)

Friday’s 208.4 minute long partial duration is shared by 6 eclipses in 1436, 2101 (twice), 2159, 2771, & 2933.



For more information on lunar eclipse info, visit NASA’s Eclipse website here.

