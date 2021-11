It may not quite be the official street date, but if you’re looking to jump into the next generation of first-person shooters, then Battlefield 2042 is here and playable. Due to officially release on November 19th 2021, Battlefield 2042 is EA and DICE’s latest and greatest, as they look to take the series to all new heights, batting off Call of Duty and Vanguard in the process. They are doing that by giving full access to those ready to stump up the cash for either the Gold or the Ultimate Editions of the game, or via a Play First Trial through EA Play and Xbox Game Pass.

