This week is colder with evening and early morning hours in the low to mid 30s and daytime temperatures in the mid 50s, warming up to the low 70s for Thanksgiving Day and cooling down to near freezing temps for the weekend and early next week. Daytime lows in the mid 50s warming up for Thursday and cold again for the weekend with days in the high 50s to low 60s. No rain is expected for the week.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO