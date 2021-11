Soon after video footage came out showing former NFL running back Zac Stacy beating his ex-girlfriend, we’ve now learned that the scumbag is on the run. According to the Daily Mail, Florida police have issued an arrest warrant for Stacy, but he’s on the run and possibly in the Nashville, Tennessee area. (Stacy has ties to the Nashville area after playing college football at Vanderbilt).

