ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

22 Book-to-TV Adaptations to Look Forward to Binge-Watching in 2022

By Jeff Somers
Lifehacker
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLong gone are the days of the monoculture, when everyone settled for watching one of the same three shows every night (because that’s all that was on). Today, the only thing that unifies our viewing habits is...

lifehacker.com

Comments / 0

Related
CinemaBlend

Two TV Shows Already In Danger Of Cancellation After Fall Premieres

The fall television season is officially in full swing, as faithful viewers are now indulging in all of the new and returning shows that are currently airing. Though it’s still early, warning signs can arise around this time that could indicate a show’s ultimate fate. At the moment, it would seem that two freshman series on Fox may be in danger of cancellation. The shows in question are Our Kind of People and The Big Leap, whose futures now seem uncertain due to a recent confirmation from their home network.
TV SERIES
Complex

The Most Disturbing Movies of All Time

Mainstream comedies and dramas are great. In an increasingly complicated world, cinema as a form of escapism is a valid move, and transporting an audience to a different world to make them laugh or cry is a noble endeavor in 2018. Plus, the people who claim to not enjoy being entertained by Marvel’s huge blockbusters like Black Panther or Avengers: Infinity War are liars. But cinema is an all-encompassing monster, full of strange nooks and deep crevices filled with the most disturbing movies you could think of.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Adaptations#Television#Binge Watching#Screen Time
Lifehacker

Get Paid $1,000 to Binge-Watch ’90s Rom-Coms

Depending on who you ask, the 1990s were the last great decade for romantic comedies. Sure, there were some in the early 2000s too, but the genre—known for cheesy plot lines and setting unrealistic dating expectations for pretty much everyone—sort of fizzled after that. But we’re not here to debate...
MOVIES
24/7 Wall St.

The Best TV Series Finale Ever

The list of TV finales stretches into the hundreds, if not the thousands. Viewers have to wait decades in some cases, and in others like Jeopardy that are still running, they may have to wait long into the future. Viewers of “Gunsmoke” had to wait 20 years until 1975. Viewers of “Lassie”, one of the […]
TV SERIES
Slate

Netflix’s Power of the Dog Is One of the Best Movies of 2021

The New Zealand-born auteur Jane Campion has to be counted among the most literary of all working filmmakers. Of the eight features she has written and directed over the course of her nearly four-decade career, half have been adaptations of books: An Angel at my Table, The Portrait of a Lady, In the Cut, and now The Power of the Dog, based on a long-neglected 1967 novel by the American Western writer Thomas Savage. Two of the eight have been biopics about individual authors. Not all Campion scripts are wordy—the spare, elliptical dialogue in The Power of the Dog is anything but—but a Campion film tends to have a compactness of story and density of observation that makes it unfold like a novel.
TV SHOWS
Deadline

‘The Spiderwick Chronicles’: Disney+ Prepping Series Adaptation Of Fantasy Books

The Spiderwick Chronicles, a series of children’s fantasy adventure books, were adapted into a film by Nickelodeon and Paramount in 2008 starring the likes of Freddie Highmore, Mary-Louise Parker, Martin Short and Seth Rogen. The books are now being adapted as a series by rival Disney+. The streamer announced the project, with very few details, as part of its Disney+ Day on Friday, revealing some artwork. The company called the series a “modern coming-of-age story combined with fantasy adventure.” Disney+ Day: Deadline’s Complete Coverage The Spiderwick Chronicles follows the Grace Family—twin brothers Jared and Simon, their sister Mallory and mother Helen—as they move into their dilapidated ancestral home and begin to unravel a dark mystery about their great-great Uncle who once discovered the secret and maybe foreboding faerie world existing parallel to their own. Paramount Television Studios and 20th Television is producing. The books, written by Tony DiTerlizzi and Holly Black, consist of The Field Guide, which was published in 2003, The Seeing Stone, Lucinda’s Secret, The Ironwood Tree and The Wrath of Mulgarath. They were followed by a second series of books including The Nixie’s Song, A Giant Problem and The Wyrm King.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
chambleeblueandgold.com

“Catch-22,” “Catch-22,” and Why Not All Books Should Be Adapted

Books have been being adapted into movies since film gained prominence in the early 20th century, but as streaming services become increasingly popular, even more novels can get even more faithful adaptations as limited series, which give filmmakers a greater runtime to adapt a greater portion of the source material. But what books should get adaptations? Novels are composed of a fundamentally different set of mechanics than film, and they can’t always be translated to the screen without sacrificing style, themes, or just the stuff that makes that book compelling.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
kulturehub.com

What makes a binge-worthy show? A look into Squid Game

What does it really take for a show to be binge-worthy? Is it the plot that pulls the audience in, or the likable characters within the show?. The definition of binging is watching two to six episodes of a show in one sitting, and what was more binge-worthy than Squid Game?
TV SERIES
POPSUGAR

Not Over It: A Guide to Your Thanksgiving Binge-Watch Marathon

Thanksgiving is almost here, and after the big feast, the real consumption begins with a long weekend of straight binge-watching (and putting up a Christmas tree, if that's your thing). Because sifting through endless options on endless platforms can cause full-on family fights, we've done the work for you. On this week's episode of Not Over It, we've narrowed down a few key recommendations for movies and TV series to stream, no matter who you're with.
TV & VIDEOS
Cosmopolitan

The 40 Best Netflix Shows to Binge-Watch with Your Boo

We’ve all been there: It’s Friday night and you’re about to eat all of the snacks, drink all of the wine, and watch all of the TV to take your mind off, well, *gestures at world* everything. Cut to 45 minutes later when you and your partner are feeling indecisive as hell and halfheartedly still scrolling, unable to commit to something. The worst.
TV & VIDEOS
B105

Nerd Alert! Get Paid $1,000 To Binge Watch Space Movies

If you're a space nerd like me, you've already seen these movies. But hey, we like watching these space classics again and again. You probably already own a few of them. It's part of an ad campaign by MRO Electric and Supply. They're an industrial equipment supplier and they're fascinated about the automation processes used in space both now and in the future. They're looking for someone who can watch 12 movies all in one month. You only have a few days left to enter the contest.
MOVIES
flickeringmyth.com

Video Game Movie Adaptations That Are Actually Worth Watching

We know, we know, the video game movie scene is even more notorious than the female superhero one. So many great video games chosen to be adapted into feature length films have had their very essence thrown into a grinder, leaving only a barebones replica for audiences to unsatisfyingly feast on.
VIDEO GAMES
Lifehacker

What's New on Amazon Prime Video in December 2021

Much as how The Wheel of Time was the result of Jeff Bezos really, really wanting Amazon Prime Video to have its own Game of Thrones, December’s original film offering Being the Ricardos seems the answer to his request that an Amazon-produced film bring home a Best Actress Oscar. This...
TV & VIDEOS
Lifehacker

19 of the Best Shows Canceled in 2021 (and Where They Might Go Next)

We currently have more broadcast and cable networks and streaming services that any one person or household or possibly small village could possibly watch, and all of them are desperate for content. That means that shows come and go faster than they used to, but it also means there’s more hope than ever that your canceled favorite might find a new home.
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Binge Times’, The First Book About The Streaming Boom, To Arrive Next Spring

A new book co-authored by Deadline business editor Dade Hayes will be the first to explore the media and tech sectors’ headlong rush into streaming. Binge Times: Inside Hollywood’s Furious Billion-Dollar Battle to Take Down Netflix will be published April 19 by William Morrow, an imprint of HarperCollins. Hayes, who is based in New York, co-wrote the book with the Los Angeles-based Dawn Chmielewski, a media and entertainment correspondent for Reuters and a former Deadline editor. The book focuses on the 2019-20 stretch when a major new entrant launched nearly every month. In addition to in-depth portraits of Apple TV+, Disney+, Peacock,...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
technologynetworks.com

The Personality Traits Behind Binge-Watching TV

Once upon a time, TV viewers had to wait patiently each week for a new episode of their favorite series to drop. Streaming services have upended that model, allowing unfettered access to an entire season-worth of episodes – unleashing the phenomenon known as binge-watching. Recent research into the behavior suggests it may be similar to other addictive activities, for example online gaming. A new study published in the journal Frontiers in Psychiatry identified what factors may help predict unhealthy binge-watching.
TV SHOWS
Lifehacker

What's New on Paramount Plus in December 2021

The weirdest thing about the Peak Streaming Era is that there are TV shows that have been running for years that I, a person who reads entertainment websites for fun and listens to podcasts about TV, have never heard of. A recent example of this is Yellowstone, a dark contemporary...
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy