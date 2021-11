In light of recent events in Palestine, Fordham Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP) is needed now more than ever. You may wonder, why do we not have an existing club that advocates for and talks about the issues in Palestine? Unfortunately, when students attempted to form one, the Fordham administration banned the club due to fears about the controversy, effectively silencing an important social justice group at the university. It seems to me that there is a whole new issue generated by this action: Fordham is going against its Jesuit values.

EDUCATION ・ 11 DAYS AGO