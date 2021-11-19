Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 MNVN ‘Resin’ Is Reportedly Releasing in 2022

If the latest reports are true, Adidas Yeezy fans will soon have a new iteration of the Yeezy Boost 700 MNVN sneaker to add to their collection.

According to sneaker leak social media account Yeezy Mafia, Kanye West’s popular lifestyle shoe will release in a new “Resin” colorway in 2022. Given its far-out launch date, an early look at the forthcoming style has yet to emerge but the Yeezy insider shared several mock-up images of the shoe to give fans an idea of what to expect.

The Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 MNVN “Resin” will don a light green nylon upper that’s contrasted by black overlay panels on the heel counter and forefoot as well as a matching leather tongue. The shoe also features a metallic silver “700” branding on the lateral side while the insole is stamped with the Adidas Trefoil and Yeezy logos. Rounding out the look is a stealthy black midsole that’s encapsulating the signature full-length Boost cushioning.

According to Yeezy Mafia, the Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 MNVN “Resin” colorway will be released in February 2022 at Adidas.com/Yeezy and at select Yeezy stockists for a retail price of $220. Although early info was shared by the Yeezy insider, the launch has yet to be confirmed by the Three Stripes.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by YEEZY MAFIA (@yeezymafia)

In related Adidas Yeezy news, Yeezy Mafia also revealed this week that West’s popular Yeezy Foam Runner will hit stores in the “Mx Sand Grey” makeup next month. The Yeezy foam clog will reportedly feature a predominantly two-tone brown and gray upper that’s covered with dark brown and neon pink accents throughout the entirety of the silhouette.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by YEEZY MAFIA (@yeezymafia)