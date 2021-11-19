ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 MNVN ‘Resin’ Is Reportedly Releasing in 2022

By Victor Deng
Footwear News
Footwear News
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2twAgp_0d1xkTou00

If the latest reports are true, Adidas Yeezy fans will soon have a new iteration of the Yeezy Boost 700 MNVN sneaker to add to their collection.

According to sneaker leak social media account Yeezy Mafia, Kanye West’s popular lifestyle shoe will release in a new “Resin” colorway in 2022. Given its far-out launch date, an early look at the forthcoming style has yet to emerge but the Yeezy insider shared several mock-up images of the shoe to give fans an idea of what to expect.

The Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 MNVN “Resin” will don a light green nylon upper that’s contrasted by black overlay panels on the heel counter and forefoot as well as a matching leather tongue. The shoe also features a metallic silver “700” branding on the lateral side while the insole is stamped with the Adidas Trefoil and Yeezy logos. Rounding out the look is a stealthy black midsole that’s encapsulating the signature full-length Boost cushioning.

According to Yeezy Mafia, the Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 MNVN “Resin” colorway will be released in February 2022 at Adidas.com/Yeezy and at select Yeezy stockists for a retail price of $220. Although early info was shared by the Yeezy insider, the launch has yet to be confirmed by the Three Stripes.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by YEEZY MAFIA (@yeezymafia)

In related Adidas Yeezy news, Yeezy Mafia also revealed this week that West’s popular Yeezy Foam Runner will hit stores in the “Mx Sand Grey” makeup next month. The Yeezy foam clog will reportedly feature a predominantly two-tone brown and gray upper that’s covered with dark brown and neon pink accents throughout the entirety of the silhouette.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by YEEZY MAFIA (@yeezymafia)

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

Adidas Restocks Its ‘The Simpsons’ Sneaker Inspired By Krusty Burger

Update: Nov. 19, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. ET Adidas has restocked its popular “The Simpsons” collab inspired by the show’s Krusty Burger fast-food restaurant. The reimagined Adidas ZX 10000 sneaker is available now online via Adidas.com for $130. Sizing for the collaboration starts with a men’s 4/women’s 5 and ends with a men’s 11/women’s 12. “The Simpsons” x Adidas ZX 10000 Krusty Burger is part of Adidas’ A-ZX series, which the brand described as a collaborative 26-trainer tribute to its first running shoes. Adidas updated this shoe to carry out the Krusty Burger theme with bold lines and embroidery, elevated materials such as...
APPAREL
Footwear News

Supreme Updates Two Classic Vans Styles In Latest Collab

Supreme has tapped Vans once again to deliver a new sneaker collection that’s arriving just in time for the holidays. After giving the Skate Grosso Mid and Skate Era new looks in the spring, the legendary skatewear-turned-streetwear label and the Cali-based footwear brand joined forces in fall ’21 to refresh the classic Old Skool and Half Cab silhouettes. This latest Supreme x Vans collection will include seven different styles to choose from including four colorways of the Half Cab and three iterations of the Old Skool. The first model is dressed in either tonal maroon, blue, black or white suede upper that’s contrasted...
APPAREL
Footwear News

More ‘South Park’ x Adidas Sneakers Are Coming Soon

Fans of both “South Park” and Adidas have plenty to be excited about as images of new sneaker collabs have emerged. After images have surfaced of the Stan Smith “Stan Marsh” last week, two more collaborative styles between the athletic giant and the popular TV show appear to be making their way to sneaker shelves soon in the form of the Superstar “Kyle Broflovski” and the NMD_R1 “Kenny McCormick” makeups. The first shoe draws inspiration from the character Kyle Broflovski and his signature ensemble as the upper dons a green leather upper that’s coupled with hairy overlay panels including on the Three...
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

YEEZY SUPPLY Shock-Dropped The adidas YEEZY BSKTBL KNIT “Slate Blue”

Ye – the being formerly known as “Kanye West” – has had an eventful 22 days in November, with his latest string of headlines relating to a rekindling of his relationship Aubrey Drake Graham. On the footwear front, the adidas YEEZY-mastermind has been relatively quiet outside of adding two new styles to his YEEZY boots catalog, but he sent part of the internet into a frenzy at midnight on Monday, November 22nd, as he shock-dropped the YZY BSKTBL KNIT in “Slate Blue.”
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Kanye
sneakernews.com

These IVY PARK x adidas Ultra Boosts Are Made For Your Peloton

Adidas has made unexpected partnerships their specialty. And in what is arguably one of their biggest surprises yet, the Three Stripes have introduced IVY PARK to Peloton, allowing the two to run wild with an entire capsule collection. At the helm of the bright neon sets is none other than...
APPAREL
Highsnobiety

Shoe Palace x New Balance 327 “Unity”: Official Release Info

What We’re Saying: Shoe Palace and New Balance have teamed up on two colorways of the latter’s 327 model. Both colorways feature a patchwork bandana print upper, with suede and leather overlays on the heel, toe, mudguard, and N logo. The collection is called the “Unity” pack and is inspired...
SHOPPING
Hypebae

Adidas Releases Forum Low GORE-TEX in the Perfect Pink

Adidas is expanding its GORE-TEX collection to include an adorable all-pink Forum Low designed to withstand cold and rain. The monochromatic sneaker’s upper features a leather and suede construction with a rubber shell toe and outsole. A prominent nylon strap and GORE-TEX label cover the forefoot while subtle adidas branding appears throughout.
APPAREL
SneakerFiles

adidas Yeezy Foam Runner ‘MX Sand Grey’ Dropping in December

Launching for the Holiday season, adidas Yeezy will debut a new Yeezy Foam Runner, which will come highlighted in ‘MX Sand Grey.’. Going over this adidas Yeezy Foam Runner, it comes highlighted with Beige across the base with both Grey and Brown streaks. Next, we have Bright Pink details throughout, making them slightly more eye-catching. As for the build, it comes with lightweight EVA and harvested algae. The design is also like the others, with its circular and oval holes throughout.
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yeezy Boost#Resin#Mnvn#Adidas Com Yeezy
Sole Collector

Another Yeezy Foam Runner Colorway Is Reportedly on the Way

On the opposite spectrum from the several winter-appropriate Adidas Yeezy boots that are dropping this season, Yeezy fans can also expect a new Yeezy Foam Runner style coming soon. According to Yeezy Mafia, the popular Yeezy Foam Runner is hitting stores in a new “Mx Sand Grey” makeup next month....
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Official Images Of The adidas Yeezy Boost 700 “Faded Azure”

Following the debut of two of their craziest shoes yet, adidas Yeezy is falling back on the Yeezy Boost 700, preparing it in a brand new “Faded Azure” colorway. Appearing for the first time via official images, the release strays only a bit from the norm. Gone are the full orange midsoles prominent as of recent; in its place, a light blue dresses the tooling’s exterior, matching only the mesh inserts found along the toe’s sides. Adjacent, the same panels are made much lighter in alignment with the suede fixtures whose surface is dyed the titular “Faded Azure.” Grey and olive, then, round out the palette, coloring the laces and the center of the forefoot.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

The Adidas Yeezy Knit Runner Boot Is Releasing Tomorrow Exclusively in North America

Fans of Kanye West’s Adidas Yeezy line will soon have a new boot to add to their winter rotation. The Three Stripes announced today that the latest Yeezy Knit Runner Boot will make its retail debut in the “Sulfur” colorway tomorrow. In addition to confirming the release details, Adidas also revealed that the boot will only be available in North America. The Yeezy Knit Runner Boot features a similar design to its lifestyle counterpart as the base of the upper utilizes a breathable knit material but has been elevated with a nylon ankle collar that’s fastened with a velcro strap on the...
APPAREL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
NewsBreak
Instagram
hotnewhiphop.com

Air Jordan 1 Low LV8D Platforms Dressed In White & Grey: Photos

With Jordan Brand looking to create more sneakers for women, it was just a matter of time before they turned the Air Jordan 1 Low into a platform sneaker that could rival the Fenty Creeper. This model is called the Air Jordan 1 Low LV8D and it is certainly a showstopper as it contains all of the aesthetics you know and love from the Air Jordan 1 Low, but with a big twist.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Detailed Look At The adidas Yeezy 500 “Ash Grey”

In adidas Yeezy‘s case, the days leading up to Black Friday are just as important as the day itself. And the weekend prior to the shopping event, we’re to see the Yeezy 500 kick things off in its “Ash Grey” colorway. At a glance, the pair bears a passing resemblance...
BEAUTY & FASHION
sneakernews.com

The adidas YEEZY BOOST 350 V2 “Blue Tint” Restock Expected December 22nd

The adidas YEEZY BOOST 350 V2 has kept relatively quiet throughout 2021, allowing other silhouettes from the mind of Ye – the being formerly known as “Kanye West” – to stand in the spotlight. Before the year closes, however, the most ubiquitous YEEZY to date is set to return in a handful of colorways, including the “Blue Tint” style that first launched in December 2017.
APPAREL
Highsnobiety

adidas Enters the Metaverse With POAP

Adidas has quietly entered the metaverse with a mysterious digital collectible — and no, it's not an NFT. The footwear giant directed members of adidas CONFIRMED — an app for drops and exclusive content — to POAP (Proof of Attendance Protocol), a platform that event organizers can use to distribute crypto-badges, essentially unique digital tokens, to attendees.
APPAREL
hotnewhiphop.com

Nike Air Force 1 Boot Crater Coming Soon: Official Photos

Over the past few years, Nike has taken a massive step forward when it comes to sneakers that are more environmentally friendly. Every so often, Nike comes through with a brand new model that is entirely made out of recycled materials, and while the results can be polarizing, you have to commend them for trying. Now, it appears as though Nike is looking to do big things with one of their flagship models, the Nike Air Force 1. In fact, this latest Air Force 1 is set to be a giant boot, which makes sense with the Winter upon us.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Footwear News

The Nike LeBron 9 ‘Big Bang’ Is Reportedly Returning in 2022

A fan-favorite look from LeBron James’ signature Nike basketball line could be coming back soon. Sneaker social media account @zSneakerheadz shared images of the Nike LeBron 9 “Big Bang” on Instagram this week, a bold iteration of James’ ninth signature shoe that he debuted in the 2012 NBA All-Star Game. According to the account, the coveted style is slated to return to shelves in 2022 as part of the shoe’s 10-year anniversary. The Nike LeBron 9 “Big Bang” features a vibrant orange color scheme that’s inspired by the spacesuits that astronauts would wear during intergalactic missions. The theme continues with a galaxy-inspired...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Footwear News

65K+
Followers
11K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Footwear News is a leading shoe magazine bringing you the latest in shoe industry business, trends, runway and street fashion as well as key influencers.

 https://footwearnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy