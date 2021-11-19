Sun Prairie, Waunakee look to cap off undefeated seasons with state titles

MADISON, Wis. — Two Madison-area schools will be looking to cap off undefeated seasons by hoisting the gold ball at Camp Randall Stadium Friday.

Sun Prairie and Waunakee are set to play for the Division 1 and Division 2 state championships, respectively, Friday afternoon. Both teams are 13-0 and have been ranked among the state’s best large schools (with enrollments of 900 and up) all year.

Waunakee plays 11-2 homestead for the Division 2 title at approximately 1 p.m. at Camp Randall Stadium, while Sun Prairie plays 13-0 Franklin after that at approximately 4 p.m. For Sun Prairie, it’s their first trip to Camp Randall since 2017.

People interested in attending should get their tickets online ahead of time , as the WIAA sales there will be no gate or cash sales on site.

Both games are being aired live on Bally Sports Wisconsin.

