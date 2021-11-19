Facing surge, Austria will mandate COVID-19 shots, lock down

Sweden's Prime Minister-elect Magdalena Andersson on Wednesday handed in her resignation hours after being appointed by parliament, after her budget failed to pass and the junior Green Party quit the coalition government.
While her stint was unexpectedly brief, Andersson made history by becoming the first woman elected to the post of prime minister in Sweden -- she was to formally take over on Friday.
The 54-year-old economist who has served as finance minister for the past seven years said she hoped to be elected to the position again soon as the head of a minority government made up of only the Social Democrats.
"There is a constitutional practice that a coalition government should resign when one party quits," Andersson, a Social Democrat, told reporters.
Comments / 0