ArcGIS 2021 Q4 Release

Major improvements to FLOW MAM as well as enhancements to EFS shared storage system expand high availability and scalability and streamline video editing workflows. EditShare®, the technology leader that enables storytellers to create and manage collaborative media workflows, announced significant updates to its FLOW media asset management (MAM) and EFS shared storage systems. Available today, the new release brings enterprise-level availability and redundancy to FLOW, ensuring continuous, outstanding system performance and uptime from ingest to archive. The high-availability FLOW platform also introduces a slew of user-centric updates including new Adobe Premiere Pro and DaVinci Resolve panel capabilities and proxy support that further simplify working remotely. Complementing the enhanced creative experience are time-saving EFS administrative features that provide smart shortcuts, system transparency, and automation, bringing even more efficiencies to the workflow.

SOFTWARE ・ 3 DAYS AGO