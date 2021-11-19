ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ArcGIS 2021 Q4 Release

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s that time of year again – new versions of ArcGIS Enterprise, ArcGIS Pro, ArcGIS Online, and several other ArcGIS products and apps are here! Read on for a comprehensive look at what’s new across all Esri products. ArcGIS Enterprise. ArcGIS Enterprise 10.9.1 is a long-term support release that...

What’s New in the ArcGIS Pro SDK 2.9

ArcGIS Pro 2.9 is now available with the ArcGIS 2021 Q4 release, and included are many new capabilities with the ArcGIS Pro SDK for Microsoft .NET. Pro 2.9 provides many exciting new features, like Dynamic Feature Clustering, Animated Symbols, Knowledge Graphs, Presence-only Prediction, and support for Cloud Data Warehouses (Snowflake, Amazon Redshift, and Google BigQuery). Pro developers will find new opportunities to support and streamline organizational workflows with custom tools built with the SDK.
What's new with Scene Layers (ArcGIS Pro 2.9)

Voxel layers were first introduced a few releases ago. Since then many users have been asking to share voxel layers to ArcGIS Online and ArcGIS Enterprise and now the time has come! At this release you can now create voxel scene layer packages using the Create Voxel Scene Layer Content geoprocessing tool. These packages can be visualized in ArcGIS Pro or uploaded and published to ArcGIS Enterprise 10.9.1 and ArcGIS Online.
AerialSphere Joins the Esri ArcGIS Marketplace with a Nationwide Dataset of 360-Degree Imagery for ArcGIS

PHOENIX, Ariz. – November 8, 2021, AerialSphere, the only company to combine 360-degree aerial imagery with location data, today announced that they have made their nationwide dataset of 360-degree imagery available through the ArcGIS Marketplace. AerialSphere also announced they have earned Silver level partner status within the Esri Partner Network (EPN).
New ArcGIS Solutions product gallery launched

ArcGIS Solutions sit at the intersection of business and technology and provide industry-specific configurations maps and apps that help our users leverage the investment they are making in ArcGIS and location-based data. These extensive capabilities come with ArcGIS and are fully supported much like other capabilities we deliver. Rich Gallery...
Introducing the ArcGIS Workflow Manager Send Web Request Step

Did you know that, with the 10.9.1 release of ArcGIS Workflow Manager Server, you can now seamlessly integrate with your third-party systems like Jira, Cityworks, and Maximo through their REST APIs? With the introduction of the Send Web Request step, your organization can send and extract information from a third-party system and use that information to update and drive workflows.
Dashboards in ArcGIS Enterprise 10.9.1

With the release of ArcGIS Enterprise 10.9.1, the new version of ArcGIS Dashboards is now available for Enterprise portal users. This new version of Dashboards, built on the ArcGIS API for JavaScript 4.X, is now the default experience for your portal to access dashboards. The previous version of Dashboards is now ArcGIS Dashboards Classic.
ArcGIS Knowledge

Get a print-ready version of this page. ArcGIS Knowledge is enterprise knowledge graph software that enables users to explore and analyze spatial, nonspatial, unstructured, and structured data to accelerate decision-making. Developed to seamlessly connect analysts to the data sources they need and the analytical tools they trust, ArcGIS Knowledge supports collaborative, all-source investigations and sharing of information across the enterprise. Analysts can visualize information through multiple perspectives, like maps, link charts, histograms, and entity cards, to solve spatial and nonspatial problems. ArcGIS Knowledge is a cost-effective and flexible way to add enterprise knowledge graph analytics to your existing ArcGIS investment.
Deploy a location tracking solution with ArcGIS Field Maps

Deploy a location tracking solution (PDF) is a new guide for ArcGIS Field Maps that teaches you how to leverage the location tracking capability in your organization. Location tracking is available in ArcGIS Online and ArcGIS Enterprise and can be applied to a variety of workflows, such as monitoring special events, providing proof of work, and determining the area coverage of a mobile workforce. This guide covers everything you need to know for deploying your own location tracking solution, including the following:
EditShare Q4 Release Optimizes Media Technology Stack and Enhances Creative Remote Workflow Experience

Major improvements to FLOW MAM as well as enhancements to EFS shared storage system expand high availability and scalability and streamline video editing workflows. EditShare®, the technology leader that enables storytellers to create and manage collaborative media workflows, announced significant updates to its FLOW media asset management (MAM) and EFS shared storage systems. Available today, the new release brings enterprise-level availability and redundancy to FLOW, ensuring continuous, outstanding system performance and uptime from ingest to archive. The high-availability FLOW platform also introduces a slew of user-centric updates including new Adobe Premiere Pro and DaVinci Resolve panel capabilities and proxy support that further simplify working remotely. Complementing the enhanced creative experience are time-saving EFS administrative features that provide smart shortcuts, system transparency, and automation, bringing even more efficiencies to the workflow.
Digital as-builting with ArcGIS Field Maps

For over one hundred years, gas pipe organizations have used paper to document the construction of the gas pipe system. This collection of information is often referred to as the “construction packet”. Until recently, as-built data capture capabilities didn’t really meet the modern workflow needs of high-performing gas utilities. Then came breakthrough technological improvements, including high accuracy GPS antennas, mobile computing devices, and a new generation of mobile data collection applications. With these improvements, there is a benefits trifecta for gas utilities–higher quality, improved business processes, and lower cost.
Technology Enhancements in ArcGIS for Power BI Latest Release

This blog post will touch on the technology enhancements of the most recent release of ArcGIS for Power BI. Prior to this release, the ArcGIS for Power BI visual was built with Dojo. Dojo is a full-fledged framework for building web apps that includes reusable widgets, routing and state management features out of the box.
Finding Solutions by Converging GIS & Simulation

As the I/ITSEC 2021 conference nears, both Esri and Presagis are collaborating on a demonstration showcasing route analysis through simulation. Each company’s domain expertise and technology create a unique opportunity to solve complex problems in digital twin generation for military training, scenario analysis, and asset tracking. Esri’s geospatial technology and...
3 Ways ArcGIS GeoBIM Saves Project Managers Time and Costs

Project Managers at Architecture, Engineering, and Construction (AEC) firms are facing ever-increasing pressure to do more with less. Time and money are constantly being squeezed, teams are battling with disparate data on multiple platforms, and many are deploying custom-built solutions that eat into project margins. Project Managers still struggle to provide a streamlined, authoritative view of project progress for transparent and secure communication with key stakeholders. That’s where ArcGIS GeoBIM can help!
How to make this porcelain style map in ArcGIS Online

Here is a web map (which you can use as an ArcGIS Online basemap) named Porcelain, because that seems like a nice name. It’s mega easy to make and is done entirely in the ArcGIS Online map viewer using blends and effects applied to imagery, hillshade, and reference layers from Living Atlas. If you are curious about the bonkers things you can do with layer effects, check out this series from Mark Harrower.
A Tour of Dynamic Feature Clustering in ArcGIS Pro 2.9

Dynamic feature clustering – the ability to visualize point features in cluster symbols – has been added to ArcGIS Pro as of version 2.9. After installing or updating ArcGIS Pro to version 2.9 or later, this new way to map your point features becomes available. We hear from many of you wanting this feature in ArcGIS Pro via the Esri Community forums and ArcGIS Ideas – Thank you to everyone who indicated their needs.
