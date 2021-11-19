Sounds of Christmas with Joey C

A local creative writers group shifted gears during the COVID-19 pandemic and is seeking new members. The Newtown-Yardley Creative Writers Workshop would meet at area libraries or cafes, including Panera or Corner Bakery, but switched to Zoom when everything shut down last year. The group also changed its name to “B.I.D.”
The Mercer Museum & Fonthill Castle are presenting a 2021 holiday programming schedule with community events that will take place throughout the season at Fonthill Castle, 525 E. Court St. in Doylestown, the home and showplace of Henry Chapman Mercer. Fonthill Castle Daily One-Hour Guided Tours. Select dates starting Friday,...
The Bucks County Wine Trail is hosting the second annual Light Up the Vines holiday lighting. In conjunction with the trail’s Holiday Celebration, set for Dec. 4-5, Light Up the Vines will kick off at the conclusion of the Holiday Celebration on Dec. 4 and continue each evening through Jan. 2. Six of the seven member wineries of the Bucks County Wine Trail will illuminate their vineyards each evening at dusk. Vino By Zzino is participating in the Holiday Celebration, but does not have a vineyard to illuminate.
The Township Library of Lower Southampton, 1983 Bridgetown Pike in Feasterville, announced the following events:. Chair Yoga with Elda: This virtual event takes place Tuesdays, Nov. 9 and 16, at noon via Zoom. Join for some gentle stretches from the comfort of your own home. Register online or by phone.
