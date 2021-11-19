Sounds of Christmas with Joey C

The Bucks County Wine Trail is hosting the second annual Light Up the Vines holiday lighting. In conjunction with the trail’s Holiday Celebration, set for Dec. 4-5, Light Up the Vines will kick off at the conclusion of the Holiday Celebration on Dec. 4 and continue each evening through Jan. 2. Six of the seven member wineries of the Bucks County Wine Trail will illuminate their vineyards each evening at dusk. Vino By Zzino is participating in the Holiday Celebration, but does not have a vineyard to illuminate.

BUCKS COUNTY, PA ・ 9 DAYS AGO