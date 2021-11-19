ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Feasterville-trevose, PA

Sounds of Christmas with Joey C

Local performer Joey C will perform a variety of Christmas music in the...

Hampton Times

Creative writers group

A local creative writers group shifted gears during the COVID-19 pandemic and is seeking new members. The Newtown-Yardley Creative Writers Workshop would meet at area libraries or cafes, including Panera or Corner Bakery, but switched to Zoom when everything shut down last year. The group also changed its name to “B.I.D.”
NEWTOWN, PA
Langhorne - Levittown Times

Holidays at Fonthill Castle

The Mercer Museum & Fonthill Castle are presenting a 2021 holiday programming schedule with community events that will take place throughout the season at Fonthill Castle, 525 E. Court St. in Doylestown, the home and showplace of Henry Chapman Mercer. Fonthill Castle Daily One-Hour Guided Tours. Select dates starting Friday,...
DOYLESTOWN, PA
Bucks County Wine Trail hosts ‘Light Up the Vines’

The Bucks County Wine Trail is hosting the second annual Light Up the Vines holiday lighting. In conjunction with the trail’s Holiday Celebration, set for Dec. 4-5, Light Up the Vines will kick off at the conclusion of the Holiday Celebration on Dec. 4 and continue each evening through Jan. 2. Six of the seven member wineries of the Bucks County Wine Trail will illuminate their vineyards each evening at dusk. Vino By Zzino is participating in the Holiday Celebration, but does not have a vineyard to illuminate.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
