Bodybuilding Legend Lee Haney Pleads With Bodybuilders To Be Open About Mental Health

In a segment of Hallie Jackson's new show, Hallie Jackson Now, the NBC News and MSNBC political journalist sits outside talking to her producer about the "deep shame" she's been working through in regard to her mental health. The segment was shot at a wellness retreat in North Carolina, which Jackson attended in both a professional and personal capacity. For the show, she interviewed other attendees — including healthcare workers and a man who lost three family members in the Surfside Condo collapse this summer — who were present to process burnout and grief. But Jackson also attended sessions to work through her own mental health issues — and the set up put her in an unusual position, one in which she's both reporting as a journalist, feeling as a human being, and navigating between the two roles.
Comments / 0