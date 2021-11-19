ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bodybuilding Legend Lee Haney Pleads With Bodybuilders To Be Open About Mental Health

By Derek Hall
FitnessVolt.com
FitnessVolt.com
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

In the sport of bodybuilding, there is a stigma that men can not talk about their emotions. One of the most successful bodybuilders of all time, Lee Haney says that needs to change. Being tied for the most Olympia wins, Haney is without a doubt one of the best...

fitnessvolt.com

Comments / 0

ABOUT

Our mission is to educate and inform you about the latest in professional bodybuilding, fitness and sports related content. We believe you should have the best information at your fingertips to help you reach your fitness goals and to stay up to date on everything happening in the bodybuilding, fitness and strength sports community. “Bodybuilding, Bodybuilding Events, IFBB & NPC Shows, Workouts, Nutrition, Powerlifting, Strongman, CrossFit, and MMA. We have everything you need in one place.” Here at FitnessVolt, we believe in doing what makes you the best version of yourself possible, which is why we offer so much diversity for everyone to explore and benefit from. If you have questions about a topic we haven’t covered… well, don’t be shy because we value your curiosity.

 https://fitnessvolt.com/

