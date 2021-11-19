ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scotland County, NC

Alford has change of heart, won’t retire from county board

 7 days ago

LAURINBURG — Less than two months after announcing he planned to retire from the Scotland County Board of Commissioners, Commissioner John Alford has had a change of heart and made it known this week that he plans to remain on the board and finish out his term.

Alford has served on the board for 17 years and has three remaining years.

“I support his decision,” said Commissioner Chair Whit Gibson. “He is a great commissioner and has served the citizens of Scotland County very well over the years.

“He has always done a great job not only as a commissioner but also on all the boards he has served on over the years,” Gibson added. “I know he will continue to serve our residents to the best of his ability while on the board.”

According to Alford, the former I. Ellis Johnson Elementary School building project is one of the reasons he decided not to leave the board.

“I just want to see this project come through,” said Alford. “I also want to see the Carver Community Center completed, as well as other positive things going on that I want to make sure continue.

“I feel that this is the right thing to do, not only for myself but for those who voted for me and have trusted me to do the best I can as a commissioner,” Alford added.

Alford also said he plans to finish out his three-year term.

“I do hope to see it through, but there is always that off chance that I may drift off into the sunset,” Alford said.

The Scotland County Democratic Party had been taking applications from those interested in replacing Alford, but Party Chairman Walter Jackson did not return phone calls about whether any applications had been received.

JJ Melton can be reached at jmeltonlaurinburgexchange.com.

