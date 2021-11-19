ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mahoning County, OH

YPD finds gun after chase where car almost turned over three times

By Joe Gorman
WKBN
WKBN
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Fu4qy_0d1xgGAB00

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said a man who fled from a car he wrecked during a chase Thursday evening threw away a gun while he was running.

Jacuet Bazemore, 38, of Pittsburgh, was booked into the Mahoning County jail on charges of carrying concealed weapons and failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer. He is expected to be arraigned later Friday in municipal court.

Reports: Cigarette started fire that killed man in Sebring

Reports said Bazemore was the driver of a car police tried to pull over about 6:20 p.m. after he turned in front of an unmarked police car on West Indianola Avenue and almost hit it.

According to police, Bazemore would not stop and led officers on a chase through several city streets, swerving through traffic, driving through yards and almost turning over three times because he was going so fast. He eventually stopped on Hudson Avenue after he damaged the tires and rims and ran away from the car.

As Bazemore was running, reports said police saw him reach for a gun in his back pocket and he threw it in the grass. Officers later found it in the grass in the 3100 block of Hudson Avenue, reports said.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WKBN

Alabama 14-year-old stole vehicle, escaped juvenile detention camp before police say they stopped him with spike strips

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A 14-year-old is once again in custody Wednesday night after he escaped a juvenile detention camp and led law enforcement in a car chase. Walker County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) said the teenager escaped the George J. Mitnick Juvenile Camp by stealing a vehicle. Police said WCSO Captain Ralph Williams observed […]
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Sebring, OH
Crime & Safety
Mahoning County, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Sebring, OH
City
Youngstown, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
County
Mahoning County, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pittsburgh#Police#Weather#Ypd#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WKBN

WKBN

8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy