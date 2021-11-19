ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eric Clapton Accuses Rolling Stone of Running a “Slur Campaign” Against Him

 7 days ago
Last week it was revealed that blues great Robert Cray dropped out of an opening slot on Eric Clapton’s tour and ended his friendship with the guitarist after Clapton likened vaccine mandates to slavery. And according to a recent Washington Post piece, that’s just one example of friends and collaborators dropping...

We regret to inform you that Eric Clapton is at it again

Eric Clapton doubles down on his anti-vaxxer stance in a podcast appearance, while blaming a bad Rolling Stone review for the demise of legendary late-60s rockers Cream. It seems a quiet and dignified retirement isn't on the cards for Eric Clapton, as the guitarist recently appeared on The Defender, a podcast hosted by vocal anti-vaccine campaigner Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. (Yes, he is a relation.)
Robert Plant Weighs In on Beatles-Stones Feud: McCartney “Should Just Play Bass with The Stones”; Talks Eric Clapton, Led Zeppelin

In a recent interview with Rolling Stone‘s Music Now show, Robert Plant says that the ongoing feud between the Beatles frontman Paul McCartney and the British-born rock band The Rolling Stones should stop. How? Plant says that McCartney “should just play bass with The Stones.”. McCartney, who likened The Stones...
Like Eric Clapton but not a douche canoe

José Luis Carballo is one of the greatest rock ‘n’ roll guitarists you’ve never heard of. His compressed, piercing, fuzzed-out sound will be familiar to any fan of 60s and 70s classic rock, and his long, endlessly imaginative lead lines call to mind players like Duane Allman and Eric Clapton.
Eric Clapton Turns to Anti-Vaxx Kingpin RFK Jr. to Bash ‘Rolling Stone’

Eric Clapton teamed up with anti-vaxxer Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to bemoan Covid-19 mandates and Rolling Stone’s scathing articles about him in his first interview in a while — outside of statements posted to Telegram. Posted last week on Kennedy’s The Defender site, the interview features Clapton talking about how the last few years have been a “buzzsaw” for him, both from a commercial standpoint as well as personally. “Over the last year, there’s been a lot of disappearing, a lot of dust around with people moving away quite quickly, and it does kind of refine the kind of friendships I have,”...
Say what you will, Eric Clapton is no conformist

It was stunning to see the treatment of Eric Clapton in the Nov. 14 Arts&Style article “What happened to Eric Clapton?” by his supposed lifelong friends. Isn’t Mr. Clapton part of the generation that preached “live and let live” and “never trust the man”? Those artists and musicians who wrote songs about government control and questioned all authority are now nauseatingly trying to shame Mr. Clapton into conforming his beliefs to theirs over vaccine mandates? More sickening are their attempts to imply he’s racist.
Eric Clapton, Elvis Presley guitars hit the auction block

NEW YORK, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Over 900 items from some of the world's biggest music stars including Eric Clapton, Elvis Presley, Madonna and Michael Jackson are hitting the auction block in New York this week. The top lot is an acoustic guitar Clapton owned and played on stage during...
Eric Clapton’s COVID Song Ended Friendship With Robert Cray

Bluesman Robert Cray confirms that he's ended his friendship with Eric Clapton over the anti-lockdown song “Stand and Deliver.”. Cray said he's gone as far as to delete the email conversation that resulted in his cancelation of plans to tour with Clapton, because it upset him so much. He's now part of a growing list of acquaintances who've stopped talking to Clapton over his reaction to the pandemic, the Washington Post reports.
Eric Clapton Shares Lockdown Sessions 'Layla' Performance

(hennemusic) Eric Clapton is streaming video of a performance of his classic hit "Layla" from his new live package, "The Lady In The Balcony: Lockdown Sessions." The footage surfaces in sync with the release of his latest project, which captures the guitarist and his band playing at Cowdray House in West Sussex, England before an empty venue, with one exception: his wife, Melia, who was the sole outside observer and the inspiration for the Sessions title.
Eric Clapton beats Nirvana

Most controversial Grammy wins—and how they’ve aged. Trusted local news has never been more important, but providing the information you need, information that can change sometimes minute-by-minute, requires a partnership with you, our readers. Please consider making a contribution today to support this vital resource that you and countless others depend on.
Eric Clapton makes appearance on anti-vaccine activist’s podcast

Eric Clapton has doubled down on his anti-vaccine comments on a podcast with Robert F Kennedy Jr, The Defender. Kennedy, who is a prominent anti-vaccine activist, spoke to Clapton about his views. Clapton has been vocal about his opposition to lockdown restrictions and vaccinations throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and last...
Eric Clapton lost friends over his controversial anti-vaccine and lockdown views

Eric Clapton has lost friends and music pals due to his anti-vaccine stance. The 76-year-old guitar legend is anti-lockdown and had pledged not to perform at gigs where proof of immunisation against coronavirus is required to attend, despite being double-jabbed. And his controversial views on the pandemic and teaming up...
Eric Clapton is Upset With How the Media Has Treated Him Lately

Eric Clapton has been no stranger to headlines lately due to his stances against various coronavirus pandemic measures, from lockdowns to vaccine mandates. However, he seems to have taken issue with the media reaction to, and coverage of, his controversial stances. Clapton recently chatted with noted anti-vaxxer Robert F. Kennedy,...
35 Years Ago: Eric Clapton Begins Backing Away From the ’80s on ‘August’

August brought bad news for fans of Eric Clapton's celebrated '70s-era rootsy blues records, since Phil Collins was still producing his music. The good news? Tom Dowd, who played such a huge role in those '70s-era rootsy blues records, was also on hand. Released on Nov. 24, 1986, the album...
Eric Clapton’s 1968 Martin acoustic fetches $625,000 at auction

Eric Clapton’s 1968 Martin D-45 acoustic, which the guitarist played in Derek And The Dominos, has sold at auction for $625,000. The guitar, originally expected to fetch between $300,000 to $500,000, was listed as part of Julien’s Auctions’ Icons & Idols: Rock ‘n’ Roll event last week (19 November) where guitars owned by the likes of Elvis Presley, David Gilmour and Amy Winehouse also sold.
MinnPost Picks: on Taylor Swift’s new album, fat liberationism and what happened to Eric Clapton

Taylor Swift’s Red rerelease proves what fans always knew, Slate. As a wannabe-hipster in high school, I always felt like I was “too good” for Taylor Swift’s music, like my life was more original than all the other girls around me who were obsessed with her catchy country-pop tunes. Now, over a decade later, I realize that in my youth I was missing the point that so many others had always understood: Swift has the innate ability to capture the emotional detail of her relationships and her life in such specificity that, incredibly, millions of people can relate. Last week, Swift re-released one of her old albums, “Red,” labeled “Taylor’s Version,” in which she added more depth to the music nearly a decade after its original release and took back her masters in the latest comeback in a public battle over her original work.
The Rolling Stones: a History

Known for their British-rock pioneering, hard blues and unique sound, The Rolling Stones have weaved their way through the age of rock, creating a brand that has gone down in history. The iconic British rock band packed out the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Thursday, November 11th. The streets were...
