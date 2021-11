Are you not entertained? The self-styled college of the whole state, one of many state schools in Ohio, but the team that declares themselves the one that all Ohioans should support, the university with the biggest superiority complex in the nation deigned to come down the freeway to take on the perpetual underdogs. From the first moment, the Buckeyes must have felt the trap closing as the Cintas swelled with noise around them. By the end it was not an arena that the Buckeyes were coming down to, it was a river. Paul Scruggs, the vicious, snarling, never stopping, beating heart of the Xavier Musketeers was waiting there to deliver the baptism.

