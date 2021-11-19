ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

How to Watch ‘The Wheel of Time’ (Amazon’s Answer to ‘Game of Thrones’) for Free Online

By Sage Anderson
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IWet1_0d1xfNJ300

The Wheel of Time turns and ages come and pass …and the wait is now over to watch Amazon’s newest high-fantasy adventure, The Wheel of Time, premiering on Amazon Prime Video on November 19.

The highly-anticipated adaptation of Robert Jordan’s fantasy series of the same name , follows Moraine (played by Rosamund Pike ) as a member of the Aes Sedai, a group who of women who can wield magic and channel to the One Power, after she arrives in the town of Two Rivers. Moiraine takes a group five individuals on a journey around the world, believing that one of them may be the reincarnation of the most powerful One Power-wielder in history: the Dragon.

The show’s production comes off the heel of Jeff Bezos, Amazon’s founder, doubling Amazon Prime Video ’s budget in 2019 to $7 billion in search of creating the next Game of Thrones , according to Brad Stone’s 2021 book, Amazon Unbound . The new show certainly has a similarly expansive ensemble cast — and expansive storylines — that aim to fill the vast world-building elements of The Wheel of Time .

Want to delve deep into the mysterious and fantastical world of The Wheel of Time? Here’s everything you need to know to watch the Amazon Prime adaption, along with how to stream it online.

Buy: Watch ‘The Wheel of Time’ Free Amazon Prime Video

When Is The Wheel of Time Available Online?

The Wheel of Time premieres on Amazon Prime Video on Friday, November 19, 2021. Season One of The Wheel of Time will have eight episodes. It’ll focus on adapting the first book in Jordan’s series, The Eye of the World, but will also incorporate elements from the prequel New Spring and the sequel The Great Hunt.

Buy: Wheel of Time Boxed Set I: Books 1-3 $20.64

How to Watch The Wheel of Time Online for Free

You can stream The Wheel of Time free on Prime Video with your Amazon Prime membership . Sign into Amazon with your Amazon Prime account and get instant access to watch any episode of the The Wheel of Time free as many times as you want.

If you’re not currently using Prime, you can still watch the Robert Jordan adaptation with a free trial (see below), which lets you access the site for 30 days before you have to pay the monthly $12.99 membership fee. Use the free trial to watch The Wheel of Time online free.

Buy: Watch ‘The Wheel of Time’ Free Amazon Prime Video

How to Watch The Wheel of Time on TV

The Wheel of Time is an Amazon Prime exclusive, meaning the only way to watch it is to stream it on Prime Video. To watch The Wheel of Time on TV, you’ll need to connect your Prime Video account to your television set using a streaming stick like Amazon’s Fire Stick 4K.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jJINg_0d1xfNJ300

Amazon

Buy: Fire TV Stick 4K $24.99

This device allows you to stream video up to 4K, and supports Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, the latest video and audio technologies, to ensure great picture and sound for watching The Wheel of Time . The Fire TV Stick 4K also works with Alexa, Amazon’s smart assistant, which allows you to search for the content you want with your voice.

If you’re watching The Wheel of Time on TV and really want to make the show come to life, from the action-packed fight scenes, to the quieter moments of dialogue, upgrade to VIZIO’s 5.1.2 sound bar system (on sale for $349 during Black Friday). A total of 11 speakers — including two upfiring speakers — combined with the standalone subwoofer will create a truly immersive surround sound experience, no matter your home theater setup.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WBFri_0d1xfNJ300

Amazon

Buy: VIZIO 5.1.2 Sound Bar $349.99

Your TV’s speakers are fine on their own, but to really experience the incredible sound effects and soundtrack from The Wheel of Time , adding a sound bar to your home theater setup can make a huge difference.

Does Amazon Prime Video Have a Free Trial?

Amazon Prime has this 30-day free trial , which you can use to stream The Wheel of Time free online. You free trial also gets you access to other Prime Video films and Amazon Originals during your month-long test period.


Buy:
Get 30-Day Free Prime Trial
at
Amazon

Once you’re signed into Prime Video, you can also check out new releases like the upcoming Amazon Original Being the Ricardos , starring Javier Bardem and Nicole Kidman, along with acclaimed series like The Boys and a host of other releases included with Prime.

The Wheel of Time Cast, Episodes

Along with Rosamund Pike as Moraine, The Wheel of Time also stars Daniel Henney as her loyal companion Warder Lan, and a cast of both well-known character actors and newcomers, including Madeleine Madden, Barney Harris, Josha Stradowski, Marcus Rutherford, and Zoë Robins as the five who who follow Moiraine on an incredible journey to face the Aes Sedai in Tar Valon.

New episodes of The Wheel of Time Season One will be released on Fridays until December 24, 2021. The first three episodes will premiere all at once on November 19, with the next episode airing on November 26.

Each The Wheel of Time episode length is about an hour or so in duration, though some clock in at 50-55 minutes in length.

How to Read the Original ‘Wheel of Time’ Book Series

Often compared to Tolkien’s work in Lord of the Rings for its complex work-building and mixture of European and Asian mythological elements, as well as themes of nature and good versus evil, Jordan’s book series is a great place to start before watching the Amazon series.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AhLSj_0d1xfNJ300

Amazon

Buy: The Wheel of Time Book One $8.24

First published in 1984, the franchise is one of the best-selling fantasy book series of all times (90 million worldwide), and consists of 17 books, 14 volumes, two companion books and one prequel. Not only is the series available in paperback or for Kindle , right now you can get a deal on the audiobook version of the series — Audible is offering 60% off for a limited time, so you can get a Premium Plus membership for $5.95 a month for your first three months.

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

Disney Launches $1.99 Streaming Offer for New ‘Disney+ Day’ Promotion

Disney is pulling out the stops for its first-ever “Disney+ Day,” with a new offer that gets you a month of Disney+ for just $1.99. The new deal is eligible for both new and returning subscribers, and gets you an entire month of Disney+ streaming for less than the price of coffee. Buy:Disney+ Subscriptionat$1.99 The $1.99 Disney+ deal is the best offer we’ve ever seen for the streaming service, and you’ll be able to get it in time to stream a host of new content as part of Disney+ Day. Use the November 2021 Disney+ deal to stream Jungle Cruise and Shang-Chi...
TV & VIDEOS
Rolling Stone

Amazon’s New Streaming Deal Gets You AMC, Paramount+, Showtime or Starz for $0.99

There are still a few days left until Amazon’s big Black Friday sale but we’ve already spotted some great Amazon streaming deals online. One of the best Amazon streaming deals we’ve seen is a deep discount on Prime Video Channels, which allows you to subscribe to premium streaming services using your Amazon account. Prime Video Channels typically cost between $7.99 and $10.99 per month (the price they’d be if you subscribed on their respective websites), but you can get a number of channels right now for just $0.99. Buy:Streaming Subscription Dealat$0.99 The Amazon Black Friday streaming deal gets you two months of access...
TV & VIDEOS
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: The Best Black Friday Theragun Deals to Shop Now

There’s no better time to score yourself a top-rated massage gun or recovery tool for the holiday: Therabody (formerly known as just Theragun) has unveiled its Black Friday deals and honestly — they’re really good. Therabody’s 2021 Black Friday deals get you up to $300 off the brand’s most popular devices, and even includes a Black Friday exclusive offer you can’t get anywhere else. 1. Theragun PRO Amazon Buy:Theragun PROat$399 Of course, the brand is best-known for its Theragun percussive therapy devices, and all Theraguns are on sale for Black Friday. Among the top Theragun Black Friday deals: get $200 off the Theragun PRO, $100...
RETAIL
Popculture

Amazon Prime Members Will No Longer Receive This Perk for Free

Amazon is dropping one of its perks from Amazon Prime memberships, and it will come as a big disappointment for subscribers who enjoy Whole Foods delivery. This week, Amazon began charging a $9.95 delivery fee for Whole Foods orders to be delivered within two hours. This service was previously free with any Amazon Prime subscription, which costs $119 annually or $12.99 per month.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Madeleine Madden
Person
Robert Jordan
Person
Nicole Kidman
Person
Alexa
Person
Rosamund Pike
Person
Daniel Henney
Person
Javier Bardem
Person
Jeff Bezos
CNET

There's a hidden section of Amazon that has even lower prices

Black Friday deals are already ramping up, but if you're an Amazon Prime member, there are comparable deals to be had year round -- deals that you may not even be aware of. This shopping hack is really a separate section of Amazon's website called Amazon Warehouse deals, where the retail giant houses only discounted items. And not a lot of people know about it. Plus, if you're a Prime member, you can still get free two-day shipping (one of the membership perks), too.
RETAIL
whathifi.com

Which Roku TV should you buy on Black Friday?

Roku TVs have an excellent track record and are known for offering brilliant value for anyone looking for a budget TV with a massive app offering – but which Roku TV should you buy this Black Friday?. It almost goes without saying that Roku TVs offer a superb operating system...
ELECTRONICS
Phone Arena

Amazon gives a sneak peak into its Cyber Monday deals

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. Amazon announced what to expect from its Cyber Monday deals. This year, the shopping event will kick off during thanksgiving weekend, starting Saturday and ending Monday next week. Amazon says it will slash the prices on plenty of tech products, and we are here to tell you all about it. Make sure to check out our Black Friday coverage for the best deals and our Cyber Monday articles too.
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#4k Tv#Amazon Fire Tv#The One Power
NBC4 Columbus

Too many TV streaming services: How many do you need?

(WCMH)–This is the best of times and the worst of times to be a TV viewer as a proliferation of streaming services means more options than ever before. But it’s getting confusing and expensive as well, and many viewers are growing frustrated. Jean Koverman recently decided to cut the cable cord and stream her TV […]
TV SHOWS
Variety

Amazon’s ‘Lord of the Rings’ Series Sets First U.K. Filming Locations (EXCLUSIVE)

One of the biggest productions to hit the U.K. in years is gearing up to film outside London next spring, Variety can reveal. Season 2 of Amazon Prime Video’s “Lord of the Rings,” which grabbed international headlines when the streaming player moved locations from New Zealand to the U.K., has set its first filming locations. The move — which was a major upset for the New Zealand production sector — is especially momentous given the U.K relocation marks the first time any of the modern “Lord of the Rings” live-action, on-screen projects have been produced outside of New Zealand, including “The Hobbit”...
TV SERIES
Rolling Stone

Amazon Black Friday Deals: Discounts on TVs, Cheap Vinyl and Support for Small Businesses

As expected, Amazon is offering a number of Black Friday deals all week long and through Cyber Monday, with top discounts on big screen TVs, headphones, cameras and vacuums. This year, the e-tailer is also doing its part to encourage shopping with small businesses, with a huge promotional push behind the growing number of independent sellers on Amazon.com. The site says customers can shop from thousands of Black Friday deals from small and medium-sized businesses throughout Amazon’s 48-hour Black Friday event, including deals from women-owned, military family-owned, and Black-owned businesses. Shop all Amazon Black Friday deals here How to Shop Amazon and Small Businesses While...
SMALL BUSINESS
Rolling Stone

The Best Black Friday Deals Under $100

Black Friday is almosthere, which means now is the best time to score deep discounts on thousands of items from the world’s biggest stores and latest startups. We’ve rounded up the best deals you can find for under $100 — some fall below $10. If you’re getting holiday shopping out of the way, or want to treat yourself, these are the top deals you should consider. 1. Fire TV Stick Lite, $17.99 ($12 Off) Amazon Amazon’s Fire TV Stick Lite lets you enjoy content from Netflix, Hulu, TIDAL, or any other major streaming service in full HD. It comes bundled with an Alexa Voice...
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Smart TV
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
The Independent

Best Amazon Black Friday deals 2021: Today’s top discounts on the Nintendo Switch, Shark vacuums and more

Black Friday 2021 is one day away, but if you can’t wait for the big shopping bonanza to begin, lots of retailers dropped their deals early, including Currys, Boots, Superdrug, Very and AO.Amazon is of course one of them. A major player in the sales game, the online giant has some huge discounts across every category, including Amazon devices, TVs, gaming, laptops, home appliances, beauty products, kids’ toys and a whole lot more.Follow live: The best Black Friday deals to shop nowBut, that’s not all. In addition to impressive savings on big-ticket items, such as the Nintendo Switch consoles, Echo...
SHOPPING
The Independent

Best Argos Black Friday deals 2021: The best deals on Nintendo Switch, Dyson, Garmin, 4K TVs and more

Few shopping events can compete with the magnitude of Black Friday – and now it’s one day away. It’s the annual bonanza that sees prices slashed across tech, beauty, home appliances, fashion, toys and more.High street stalwart Argos has joined fellow early birds Amazon, Currys and Very in launching its deals ahead of the main event.Follow live: The best early Black Friday deals to shop nowMuch like last year, the retailer has dropped a huge range of deals spanning every category, from TVs to home appliances, beauty products, kids’ toys and a whole lot more. Big-name brands included in the...
SHOPPING
SPY

Happy Black Friday! Amazon’s First TV Just Got Its First Discount – Save $150 Now

It seems like every couple of months for the past several years, there’s been a new prognostication that TV is dead (for real this time!). But even if cable TV is dead, TVs themselves certainly aren’t. We spend a lot of time on this here website covering TVs big and small, as well as Black Friday TV deals we think you should know about. And there’s always something new. Now, the already crowded world of TVs has gotten a little more crowded; Amazon itself has entered the market with the Amazon Fire TV Omni Series. The Amazon Fire TV Omni Series includes...
ELECTRONICS
Variety

From Echo Dots to Fire Tablets: The Best Amazon Device Deals to Shop This Black Friday

All products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. No one celebrates a Deals Day quite like Amazon. So it’s no surprise that the online retailer has once again pulled out all the stops for Black Friday and Cyber Monday this year, with particularly good sales on Amazon devices. Basically every Amazon tech gadget on their site is on sale through the weekend: from Echo Dots and Insignia TVs to Fire Tablets and Kindles....
ELECTRONICS
WANE 15

Best high-tech gifts for mom

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. What are the best high-tech gifts for Mom? If you’re reading this, you’re probably wondering what to get for the mothers in your life. There are always the classics, such as flowers, chocolates and personalized DIY gifts, but if your mom appreciates cutting-edge tech and forward-thinking […]
SHOPPING
Rolling Stone

How to Watch ‘The Beatles: Get Back’ Documentary Online on Disney+

Fans of The Beatles, rejoice: the Fab Four’s long-awaited documentary, The Beatles: Get Back, is finally here and available to stream on Disney+. Here’s everything you need to know about the new film, the group’s participation and how to watch Get Back online. When Does The Beatles: Get Back Premiere? Release Date, Time The Beatles: Get Back was officially released on November 25, 2021 on Disney+. The Beatles: Get Back is a three-part documentary and episodes will be released one at a time. The first episode of Get Back premiered on November 25, with the second episode dropping on November 26 and the...
MOVIES
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: The Best Dyson Deals on Vacuums, Air Purifiers and Hair Care Tools

Dyson’s vacuums and fans have earned a remarkable reputation for being efficient, durable, and relatively quiet. Cleaning your home is never going to be fun, but having the right tools can save you time — who wants to go over the same spots twice? But, like Apple, Dyson rarely offers discounts, which is why it’s important to jump on deals when you spot them. We’ve found some great deals on a range of Dyson’s gear you can get right now. No promo code is required for any of them. Many of these are part of Dyson’s Black Friday deals, which run through...
SHOPPING
IndieWire

Best Black Friday Deals: Apple AirPods, TV and Movie Blu-rays, and More

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Black Friday is here! While the crowds this year might not be as large as years past, you can avoid them altogether with these virtual deals. To get your started, we’ve compiled a list of some of the best discounts we can find on everything from headphones to a fancy wine preservation system — items we think IndieWire readers will enjoy. See our roundup of...
SHOPPING
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

24K+
Followers
14K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy