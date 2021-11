Alain Vigneault’s tenure at the helm of the Philadelphia Flyers has been characterized by moments of promise juxtaposed with unattractive, conservative hockey. Through 5 games of his third season as coach, it seemed he had gotten over that hump and finally implemented a fun, high-scoring style. Since October 28th, though, the team has netted a paltry 9 goals, being shut out twice along the way. If the hockey that the Flyers have played in November is any indication, their fans should be prepared to again watch a team that has all the makings of a contender but cannot stop self-sabotaging.

NHL ・ 15 DAYS AGO