It was clear to me from the comments at Monday’s Chester County Election Board hearing that most public speakers had no understanding of how elections are conducted. Their reasons for doubting the outcome of this election and demanding a “forensic audit” were based on propaganda perpetuated by the Republican Party and former President Donald Trump. It is not even clear what a “forensic audit” would entail or what questions would be resolved. Doubt in the accuracy of our election stems from a constant drum beat from one party about fraud. I’m not personally opposed to a review of the processes involved with reconciling an election, but the “irregularities” which may have occurred are not fraud.

CHESTER COUNTY, PA ・ 4 DAYS AGO