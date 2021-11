Nick Sirianni started the year off on the wrong foot when it came to offensive play calling. Eagles fans were calling on the team to run the ball for weeks. Then it all started Week 8 against Detroit when the Birds ran the ball 46 times. Even after this game I had criticism of Sirianni. I was critical that he barely used Howard and Scott all year, then gave each of them 12 carries against the Lions. I wasn’t sure how he was going to rotate his running backs. Coach Sirianni has quickly erased all doubt if he will be successful running the ball or not, making it the staple of this Eagles offense.

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO