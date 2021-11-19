ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

VIDEO: Police make arrest in 35-year-old cold case that involved baby's death

Eyewitness News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolice arrested a suspect in a decades-old case were...

www.wfsb.com

WTRF- 7News

Two teenagers, 12 and 13, arrested in murder of 14-year-old in Ohio

Authorities say two juveniles are in custody in the shooting death of another teenager outside a store in a Cleveland suburb. Maple Heights police found Sha’shawn Anderson, 14, of Cleveland, when they responded to reports of shots fired shortly before 4 p.m. Monday. The teen had been shot in the lower back and was pronounced […]
OHIO STATE
The Independent

Parents arrested after body of one-year-old baby found in wall of family home

A Pennsylvania couple who allegedly hid their infant’s body inside a wall of their home have been arrested and charged with multiple crimes, including abuse of their baby’s corpse.Kylie Wilt, 25, who is the child’s mother, was charged with concealing the death, obstruction of justice, welfare fraud and tampering with evidence. The child’s father Alan Hollis was held by the officials for obstructing the administration of law, according to a local report by CBS’s KDKA.The infant’s remains were recovered from a grey plastic tote bag inside a crate last week after police officials and the state department’s Child Youth...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Public Safety
Law Enforcement
WGN TV

Police searching for 15-year-old Northwest Side girl

CHICAGO — Chicago police need the public’s help finding a missing girl from the Northwest Side. Jaida Dortch, 15, was last seen at her home on West Grace in the city’s Portage Park neighborhood on Monday just after 9 a.m. Authorities said Dortch was wearing a purple coat, pink shirt,...
CHICAGO, IL
News On 6

TPD Arrests Man Involved In Overnight Shooting

Tulsa police arrested a man who they said fired shots at a house late Friday night. The shots were fired between 10 p.m. and midnight at a residence near East 71st Street and Riverside Drive. Officers arrived on scene and found John Williams with a gunshot wound. They also determined...
TULSA, OK
WREG

19-year-old charged in 2017 cold-case murder

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– An arrest has been made in the cold-case murder of Robert Wong, who was killed on Thanksgiving in 2017, Memphis police said Wednesday. The district attorney’s office identified the suspect as 19-year-old Dallas Perkins, who is is serving a seven-year prison sentence for aggravated robbery. They said Perkins was 15 when Wong was […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Hutch Post

75-year-old Kan. man arrested on suspicion of rape, indecent liberties

SALINA — A 75-year-old Salina man was arrested Monday on multiple warrants that included rape and aggravated indecent liberties with a child. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said Wednesday morning that Larry James Gregg, 75, Salina, was arrested on multiple warrants connected to a case from September in which two females, ages 14 and 18, reported Gregg had allegedly sexually assaulted them. The two, who are related to Gregg, reported that the alleged incidents took place in Salina seven to 10 years ago, Forrester said.
KANSAS STATE

