Battlefield 2042's combat doesn't feel right. Anyone who played the game for any length of time could easily see that, but it's not always clear why that's the case. Since the game's release, players have been dissecting its various gunplay mechanics to try and understand what's causing gunfights to feel inconsistent. This has lead to the discovery of mismatched hitboxes on some Specialists, and the now-infamous bullet spread - the latter of which has been heavily adjusted in this week's patch.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 17 HOURS AGO