HALTOM CITY — It didn’t take Leah Ford long to show that she was going to be the most dominant and formidable player on the court Saturday as Keller tried to make history. Three times in the first six points, the 6-2 Ford rose up and blocked a shot to win a point, and two other times in that span she skied to smash down a kill to add to Keller’s early lead. It was 7-0 Keller after only a couple of minutes of play, and that set the tone for the rest of the Class 6A Region I final at W.G. Thomas Coliseum.

KELLER, TX ・ 13 DAYS AGO