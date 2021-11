The Pittsburgh Steelers have made a flurry of roster moves on Tuesday afternoon. Dealing with everything from the Reserve/COVID-19 List to players on and off the practice squad, the Steelers have made transactions involving five different players. Wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud has been placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 List and tight end Kevin Rader has been promoted to the 53-man roster from the practice squad. The Steelers have also made two additional practice squad signings of guard Rashaad Coward and tight and Jace Sternberger while releasing quarterback James Morgan.

NFL ・ 3 DAYS AGO