Was it a big mistake for Showtime to have Canelo Alvarez vs. Caleb Plant run head-to-head with UFC 268 as Dana White suggested? The numbers seem to suggest otherwise. BoxingScene (among others) reported earlier this week that the undisputed super-middleweight title fight, which Canelo won by 11th round TKO, is tracking towards 800,000 pay-per-view buys in the United States. This encompasses both traditional cable/satellite purchases and digital buys through the Showtime app. Keith Idec reported that the break-even mark for this event was around 500,000 buys, so this surpassed that total along with the expectations of industry insiders.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 14 DAYS AGO