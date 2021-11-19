Watch Nevada man nail insane trick shots with football

Lots of questions in this week's Monday Mailbag, so let's jump right in. Thanks, as always, for the inquiries. You're basically asking me for the 2021 Nevada football team's legacy, which I can't do until the season is over. Yes, a Mountain West title is basically out of the picture. For Nevada to win the West Division, it'd have to win out and have San Diego State and Fresno State lose out. That's not happening. ESPN's Football Power Index gives that a 1.4 percent chance of occurring, which is a lot higher than I believe it to be.

NEVADA STATE ・ 11 DAYS AGO