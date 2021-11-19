ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch Nevada man nail insane trick shots with football

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThese videos show an American football player showing...

FanSided

Florida football has a new head coach according to Wikipedia

Someone decided to update Billy Napier’s Wikipedia page to make him the next head coach of the Florida football program. After firing former head coach Dan Mullen, the Florida football team is in dire need of a new program builder, someone along the lines of Billy Napier of the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns.
FLORIDA STATE
AthlonSports.com

Nevada vs. Colorado State Football Prediction and Preview

Strong on paper and super strong in the passing game hasn’t been enough for the Nevada Wolf Pack. Despite the excellence of quarterback Carson Strong, their Mountain West title hopes have vanished. Back-to-back losses late in the season will do that to a team. So instead of gearing up for...
COLORADO STATE
thecomeback.com

College football world reacts to ‘sparse’ crowd for Kansas State-Texas game

The Texas Longhorns are having their final game of the season against the Kansas State Wildcats and let’s say things haven’t gone to plan for today’s game. Texas was progressing well at the start of the season but after a loss to rival Oklahoma, the Longhorns went on a six-game losing streak that is still going. Now at 4-7, morale is rather low in Austin and that’s apparent with the crowd of today’s game.
COLLEGE SPORTS
nevadasportsnet.com

Araiza, No. 22 San Diego State beats Nevada football, 23-21

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (AP) — Greg Bell had 16 carries for 104 yards and Matt Araiza kicked a 35-yard field goal with 1:21 to play to help No. 22 San Diego State beat Nevada 23-21 on Saturday night. San Diego State (9-1, 5-1 Mountain West) took sole possession of first...
NEVADA STATE
nevadasportsnet.com

Predictions for all five Nevada high school football state title games

Five Nevada high school football state championships will be won this week, including four as part of a quadruple-header at the Las Vegas Raiders' Allegiant Stadium on Thursday. Here are my predictions for all five of the state title games. Class 1A: Pahranagat Valley 42, Eureka 35: The Panthers went...
NEVADA STATE
The Independent

American football player shows off incredible range of trick shots

American footballer Adam Lennon shows off an impressive array of trick shots that will make many people look twice. From Sparks, Nevada, Lennon says he practices every single day to help his mental health and revealed his favourite shot from the above selection was the one where he kicked the ball into the kitchen pot.
SOCCER
dexerto.com

Call of Duty Vanguard player shows insane Goliath trick to baffle enemies

A CoD Vanguard player discovered a nifty little trick that gives you a huge height advantage over opponents, letting you rain fire and gather intel from across the map. With Vanguard launching at the start of November, CoD players have slowly been figuring out all the key tricks to have every advantage over their opponents.
VIDEO GAMES
nevadasportsnet.com

Murray's Mailbag: What is the 2021 Nevada football team's legacy?

Lots of questions in this week's Monday Mailbag, so let's jump right in. Thanks, as always, for the inquiries. You're basically asking me for the 2021 Nevada football team's legacy, which I can't do until the season is over. Yes, a Mountain West title is basically out of the picture. For Nevada to win the West Division, it'd have to win out and have San Diego State and Fresno State lose out. That's not happening. ESPN's Football Power Index gives that a 1.4 percent chance of occurring, which is a lot higher than I believe it to be.
NEVADA STATE
reviewjournal.com

Nevada high school football championships — LIVE BLOG

10:13 a.m. — Yerington had three rushing touchdowns from quarterback Tucker Rowe and one from Felix Garcia, while The Meadows scored on two touchdown passes from Sean Gosse, one to John McGill and one to Tanner Woods. The game turned in Yerington’s favor, when it scored, recovered an onside kick and scored again to take a 20-7 lead in the second quarter.
NEVADA STATE
Las Vegas Sun

Gorman regains Nevada high school football throne

A fumble return for a touchdown from Jamih Otis. An interception to stop a scoring drive from Fabian Ross. The Bishop Gorman football team, like it has all season, relied on its defense today in beating Reno’s McQueen 56-7 for the class 5A state championship at Allegiant Stadium. Gorman surrendered...
NEVADA STATE
nevadasportsnet.com

Sights and sounds: Senior night for Nevada football in Mackay Stadium

Nevada football celebrate 30+ seniors ahead of their matchup against the Air Force Falcons Friday night. Check out our photo gallery of the celebration and game highlights below. Post game press conferences: Hear from players Cole Turner and Tory Horton along with head coach Jay Norvell after the game below.
NEVADA STATE
golfmagic.com

England Golfer performs AMAZING TRICK SHOT on driving range

Maggie Whitehead is one of many up and coming talents in English golf and she has proven this in more ways than one ever since she was a young child. Maggie first appeared on the national golf scene when she won the US Kids Golf British Junior Championship at Woodhall Spa at the age of nine.
GOLF
nevadasportsnet.com

Ramey: Nevada football's 2021 team was magnetic, mystical, flawed and stunning

Jay Norvell is a charismatic spirit in a multitude of ways, and one of them is his unrelentingly romantic worldview. It’s the romantic ideal of Norvell’s vision for Nevada football this year that makes the death of the dream so cruel. The beautiful arching lines of deep passes, the complex violence of the wildly diverse defensive line, the bounding joy of the sidelines at various happy intervals throughout the game or Jermaine Ledbetter’s post-victory, one-knee haka.
NEVADA STATE
Only In Nevada

The Super Mimosa At Mimosas Gourmet In Nevada Is Insane And Outrageously Delicious

Brunch simply isn’t the same without a tasty mimosa to wash things down, don’t you think? There’s a restaurant in Nevada that takes its love for mimosas to a whole other level. Home to the famous “Super Mimosa”, dining at Mimosas Gourmet makes for a memorable start to the day. Mimosas may steal the show at this brunch eatery but they have all sorts of tasty items on the menu that you’ll want to try! Read on to learn about your soon-to-be favorite brunch spot.
NEVADA STATE

