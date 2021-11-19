Watch Nevada man nail insane trick shots with football

On one hand, one can make the argument that this movie and its premise are about six months too late. On the other, I don’t think so. Here’s the deal. Back in the summer, the NCAA announced that athletes can now monetize their name, image, and likeness. This was a landmark, groundbreaking decision. There are players in college football right now who have gone from not being able (by rule) to get a part-time job, to making millions of dollars for playing football…in college! I know of a couple of Clemson players who have received free, brand new trucks from Fred Caldwell Chevrolet in Clover as part of the NIL resolution. Now, EVERYBODY IS NOT making millions and driving new cars. In fact, the vast majority are still receiving squat. Which is why “National Champions” is as relevant as ever.

