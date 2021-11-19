Best 'Star Wars' PC Games, Ranked

The servers of Star Wars: The Old Republic I’ve been online for ten years now. Its numbers will not be as stellar as those of other MMOs and will probably never be remembered as a cult like the previous Star Wars Galaxies, but Bioware Austin’s MMORPG represents one of the few fixed points in the troubled relationship between Electronic Arts and the universe of Star Wars. While the publisher canceled overly ambitious projects and tried to remedy unfortunate marketing choices, The Old Republic turned out to be profitable, like other similar games it benefited from the transition to the free-to-play model, and it did well enough to justify. the release of seven expansions over the course of a decade. Legacy of the Sith it will be released on December 14 and will be the eighth, but not the last. “This is just the beginning,” project manager Keith Kanneg optimistically said during a recent press presentation.

