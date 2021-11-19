ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Best 'Star Wars' PC Games, Ranked

By James White
Collider
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMany video games have been created as a result of Star Wars' massive popularity. But with so many games to choose from, which ones are most worth it? Do the older games stand strong against the test of time, or is it the newer releases that give the best Star Wars...

collider.com

Comments / 0

Related
egmnow.com

Reveal coming soon for Quantic Dream Star Wars game, report says

Quantic Dream’s rumored Star Wars game now has a title, a setting, and a time frame for its reveal, according to a new report. Star Wars Eclipse is the title of the Detroit: Become Human developer’s next game, according to GamesBeat writer Jeff Grubb (via GameSpot). It’s allegedly set during the High Republic period in Star Wars fiction, which places it 200 years before the events of Star Wars: The Phantom Menace.
VIDEO GAMES
thenerdstash.com

Rumor: Quantic Dream’s Next Game is Star Wars Eclipse

A prominent industry insider , Jeff Grubb, revealed some new details about Quantic Dream’s upcoming Star Wars game, which is reportedly called Star Wars Eclipse, and that it will possibly be revealed sooner than we thought. Quantic Dream is a very popular developer in the gaming industry, making some of...
VIDEO GAMES
Gematsu

Buried Stars coming to PC

Publisher LINE Games and devleoper Studio LARGO will release mystery visual novel Buried Stars for PC via Steam, the company announced. Buried Stars first launched for PlayStation 4, Switch, and PS Vita on July 30 worldwide. A release date for the PC version was not announced, but LINE Games teased...
VIDEO GAMES
PCGamesN

Star Wars Eclipse is rumoured to be the Detroit: Become Human devs’ next game

Where there’s smoke, there’s often fire – and there’s a lot of smoke around a new Star Wars game said to be in development at Heavy Rain and Detroit: Become Human developer Quantic Dream. Rumours about the game have been circulating since September, and a new batch of discussion suggests that the game will be announced in December.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Star Wars Games#Pc Game#Video Game#Star Wars Movies
piratesandprincesses.net

RUMOR: “Star Wars Eclipse” Video Game Supposedly Leaked

ATTENTION: THE FOLLOWING REPORT IS A RUMOR. PLEASE TAKE THE FOLLOWING STORY WITH A GRAIN OF SALT. The Star Wars franchise isn’t a stranger to video games. Some of the best games of all time are Star Wars games. Star Wars Battlefront (2004), Knights of the Old Republic and Jedi Academy are well remembered to this day. Even recently games such as Jedi: Fallen Order were highly regarded. But now a recent rumor says that another game is around the corner.
VIDEO GAMES
psu.com

Rumor – Star Wars Eclipse Is The Title Of Quantic Dream’s New Game

Quantic Dream’s next project is reportedly titled Star Wars Eclipse, according to the latest Giant Bomb show with industry tipster, Jeff Grubb. While it’s still early days yet, Grubb claimed that the new Star Wars title will take place during the High Republic Era, which has been seen mostly in books as of late. For the uninitiated, the High Republic Era takes place 200 years before the events of Star Wars Episode I: The Phantom Menace, where the Jedi were at the apex of their powers in the galaxy.
VIDEO GAMES
rockpapershotgun.com

Best Black Friday 2021 PC game deals

Did you know that Black Friday isn’t, as any reasonable person would assume, a celebration of West Midlands coal mining country? It’s actually a big annual sales event that Americans love so much they spend a whole day giving thanks for it. They have shiny buckle hats and go on pilgrimages to the shops. With so many deals flying about on both sides of the Atlantic, some guidance is called for, so I’m here to be your canary in the coalmine of bargains and help you avoid any turkeys.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Star Wars Director's Game Studio Hires Bulletstorm Producer

Bad Robot Games, the gaming division of JJ Abrams and Katie McGrath's Bad Robot film and TV company, has hired Tanya Watson to become its COO and President. Watson was part of the original creative team on Fortnite at Epic Games before leaving the create Squanch Games with Rick & Morty creator Justin Roiland. At Bad Robot, Watson will help oversee Bad Robot's game development and publishing projects.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Star Wars
NewsBreak
Virtual Reality
d1softballnews.com

Star Wars: The Old Republic, Legacy of the Sith and the future of the Bioware game

The servers of Star Wars: The Old Republic I’ve been online for ten years now. Its numbers will not be as stellar as those of other MMOs and will probably never be remembered as a cult like the previous Star Wars Galaxies, but Bioware Austin’s MMORPG represents one of the few fixed points in the troubled relationship between Electronic Arts and the universe of Star Wars. While the publisher canceled overly ambitious projects and tried to remedy unfortunate marketing choices, The Old Republic turned out to be profitable, like other similar games it benefited from the transition to the free-to-play model, and it did well enough to justify. the release of seven expansions over the course of a decade. Legacy of the Sith it will be released on December 14 and will be the eighth, but not the last. “This is just the beginning,” project manager Keith Kanneg optimistically said during a recent press presentation.
VIDEO GAMES
twistedvoxel.com

Star Wars Battlefront 3 Is Not In Development; EA Working On Two Single-Player Star Wars Games

Star Wars Battlefront 3 is apparently not in development at EA Dice according to a new rumor, but not everything is bad news here. Star Wars Battlefront returned this generation with a clean reboot but the sequel went through such a huge debacle that even Disney had to involve itself. It appears that EA is steering clear of any new entry in the Battlefront series for now and instead focusing on crafting more single-player Star Wars games after the massive success of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy