There are few filmmakers in the world currently working at the level of French auteur Céline Sciamma. Her latest is up there with her finest work to date, in the charming and profound drama Petite Maman. To mark the release we had the pleasure of speaking to the filmmaker when she was in London for the annual film festival, as we discussed cinema as play, the notion of growing up, and on working with two young performers in the leading roles. We also ask what she’s got coming up, as we already turn our attentions onto whatever this wonderful director will be doing next.

MOVIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO