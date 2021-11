Fresh off a $100 million Series A round that pushed its value over $1 billion, real estate tech startup Place is looking to expand beyond its headquarters in Bellingham. About 150 of its roughly 300 full-time employees are based in the college town of around 92,000 people. As the company looks to grow to between 750 and 1,000 full-time employees over the next year, however, it's also looking to fill its offices in Seattle, Portland and Salt Lake City.

