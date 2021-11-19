LOCKED UP: Zac Stacy Arrested & Jailed In Florida, Ex-Girlfriend Calls For More Charges

Zac Stacy is found and jailed 24 hours after a video showing him beating his ex-girlfriend goes viral. Now, his ex wants more charges against the former NFL player.

Source: Joe Robbins/AAF / Getty

Yesterday, a graphic video surfaced of former NFL RB Zac Stacy brutally beating his ex-girlfriend. The video showed Stacy yanking her up and repeatedly punching her before slamming her headfirst into a television set. The saddest part in all of this was the fact it happened in front of their 5-year-old son.

As the woman was able to get away and call the police, Stacy fled like all cowards do and tried to make a run for it. Last night, Stacy was arrested shortly after flying into Florida on a flight from Nashville. He reportedly was flying back into Florida to turn himself in. He was taken into custody by Orlando police without incident. In the wake of his arrest, his ex-girlfriend Kristin Evans has called for “several more charges” for his gruesome actions.

“Personally I feel the state should have several more charges but thank you to everyone who made this possible!!!” she wrote. “We are halfway there” “CONVICTION & SENTENCING NEXT!” she wrote in an Instagram post

Evans has launched a GoFundMe account to raise awareness for domestic violence victims and wants to become an advocate. As of this morning, she has raised $2,655 out of the $50,000 goal.

“I want to encourage all men and women who have been a victim of domestic violence to reach out to your local domestic violence center for help and I would like to help provide better resources for them.”

You can donate to the GoFundMe here. Evans revealed the abuse started once she became pregnant with his child but hopefully, after this, he will never have the chance to touch her again.