ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

LOCKED UP: Zac Stacy Arrested & Jailed In Florida, Ex-Girlfriend Calls For More Charges

By bignoah256
Bossip
Bossip
 7 days ago

Zac Stacy is found and jailed 24 hours after a video showing him beating his ex-girlfriend goes viral. Now, his ex wants more charges against the former NFL player.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fjFu2_0d1xXUJ400
Source: Joe Robbins/AAF / Getty

Yesterday, a graphic video surfaced of former NFL RB Zac Stacy brutally beating his ex-girlfriend. The video showed Stacy yanking her up and repeatedly punching her before slamming her headfirst into a television set. The saddest part in all of this was the fact it happened in front of their 5-year-old son.

As the woman was able to get away and call the police, Stacy fled like all cowards do and tried to make a run for it. Last night, Stacy was arrested shortly after flying into Florida on a flight from Nashville. He reportedly was flying back into Florida to turn himself in. He was taken into custody by Orlando police without incident. In the wake of his arrest, his ex-girlfriend Kristin Evans has called for “several more charges” for his gruesome actions.

“Personally I feel the state should have several more charges but thank you to everyone who made this possible!!!” she wrote. “We are halfway there”

“CONVICTION & SENTENCING NEXT!” she wrote in an Instagram post

Evans has launched a GoFundMe account to raise awareness for domestic violence victims and wants to become an advocate. As of this morning, she has raised $2,655 out of the $50,000 goal.

“I want to encourage all men and women who have been a victim of domestic violence to reach out to your local domestic violence center for help and I would like to help provide better resources for them.”

You can donate to the GoFundMe here. Evans revealed the abuse started once she became pregnant with his child but hopefully, after this, he will never have the chance to touch her again.

Comments / 0

Related
Bossip

Kansas City cop Eric DeValkenaere found guilty of involuntary manslaughter

To say that the last few years of Amerikkkan life have been difficult is quite an understatement. For almost a decade now, ever since George Zimmerman murdered Trayvon Martin back in 2012, our eyes have consistently taken in dozens of brutal deaths of Black bodies. Cell phone cameras and body cameras (when cops decide to wear them and have them activated) have showed us a traumatizing amount of police violence that rarely results in actual accountability. When we say “rarely” we mean almost never.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orlando, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Bossip

Fetty Wap Breaks Silence Since Being Arrested For Federal Drug Charges

Fetty Wap returns to social media amid being arrested during Rolloug Loud. Last month, Fetty Wap was arrested in a drug bust at CitiField during Rolling Loud and everyone was shocked. The authorities allege Fetty Wap and his friends were responsible for trafficking over 100 kilos of Fentanyl, crack, and cocaine from the West coast all the way to Long Island.
CELEBRITIES
Bossip

Sheree Whitfield Not Speaking To Boyfriend Tyrone Gilliams Because Of RHOA

Sheree Whitfield is said to be on the outs with her boyfriend, and it’s all because of her reality TV career. According to reports from TMZ, sources with direct knowledge of the situation say the Real Housewives of Atlanta star is not on speaking terms with her boyfriend, Tyrone Gilliams. Gilliams–who’s currently sentenced to home confinement–has reportedly not spoken to Whitfield since a November 6 incident, when Sheree told Tyrone she was leaving New York City to go visit him in Philadelphia.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Bossip

So Sad: Atlanta Couple Found Dead Following Murder-Suicide Just Days After Wife Pleaded For “Love And Support” On Social Media

This is a heartbreaking story that should remind everyone to take their own and their loved ones’ mental health into serious account when things aren’t going well in life. According to a report in the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, on November 9, 44-year-old Keianna Burns shot and killed her husband, 46-year-old Ronnell Burns, before turning the gun on herself and taking her own life in a tragic murder-suicide. The Sandy Springs Police Department says that no one was home at the time of the killings, however, the couple left behind eight children who will now grow up without either of their parents.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sentencing#Domestic Violence#Gofundme
Bossip

Bossip

New York City, NY
7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier destination for African American popular culture and entertainment, with a voice that's edgy, viciously hilarious, politically aware–and completely unique.

 http://bossip.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy