I’ve been waiting for an episode this good since the start of Batwoman Season 3. I don’t know what it is about episodes where all the loose plot threads start coming together, but How Does Your Garden Grow? was an utter delight. It not only clarified the many issues that were left unexplained, but managed to do so while introducing a dangerous new threat to the Bat Team. Everything starts calm in an idyllic setting. Some women are playing soccer in a park, and the ball goes rolling off. When one woman follows it, she finds a shed with an odd stain coming from underneath the doors. To her utter horror, inside is a man turned into a living bee hive. Which means one thing and one thing only – it’s finally time for Poison Ivy in Batwoman Season 3!

TV SERIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO